VIDEO: Ben Platt Shares Short Film THEATER CAMP

Ben Platt has shared a short film that he wrote and produced with Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon & Nick Lieberman!

Platt revealed the synopsis of the film in a tweet:

"In 2018, #BoxStepPerformingArts gave us unprecedented access into their summer theatre intensive. Here is a film about that time."

Check out the full film below!

Ben Platt recently release an album, titled "Sing to Me Instead." Platt received a Grammy Award for his role on the DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the TonyÂ® Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt will next lead an all-star cast in the much-anticipated new series, The Politician, produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan (Glee) and co-starring Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zoey Deutch. Co-executive produced by Platt, The Politician will premiere later this year on Netflix. He will also star in the upcoming films "Run This Town" - premiering at this year's SXSW Film Festival - and "Broken Diamonds."





