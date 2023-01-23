Watch: THEATRE CAMP Film, Starring Ben Platt and More, Premieres at Sundance Film Festival

Theatre Camp, which stars Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, and more, recently had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film was met with a standing ovation, according to videos on social media. Members of the cast took the stage and surprised the audience with a musical performance during the festival.

Check out clips below!

They then introduce a surprise musical performance featuring 8 young actors belting out a medley of tunes from the film's theater camp musical finale, "Joan, Still." A couple of the cast members told me that they rehearsed on stage this morning and last night at their hotel. pic.twitter.com/awNdKGsLx0 - Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 22, 2023

The film was produced by Will Ferrell and directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman. It was also written and produced by Ben Platt and Noah Galvin. Theater Camp stars Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri and Amy Sedaris.

When the beloved founder of a run-down theater camp in upstate New York falls into a coma, the eccentric staff must band together with the founder's crypto-bro son to keep the camp afloat.

Theater Camp is based on a short film that Platt, Galvin, Lieberman, and Gordon made in 2020.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival took place January 19-29, 2023, in person in Park City, Salt Lake City, and the Sundance Resort, along with a selection of films available online across the country January 24-29, 2023.

Ben Platt won a Tony Award for originating the title role in Dear Evan Hansen, which he later reprised in the 2021 film adaption. Platt's film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash, Run This Town, and Drunk Parents. Since 2019, he has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician.

In 2017, Platt signed with Atlantic Records and released his album, Sing to Me Instead. In May 2020, a concert film, titled Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall, debuted on Netflix. This November, he starred in Encores! City Center's production of Parade: the Musical with Micaela Diamond.

Noah Galvin has been seen on screen in Booksmart, Assassination Nation, and The Real O'Neals. He was seen on Broadway in Waitress and as the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. He has also been seen on the New York stage in Alice By Heart and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Molly Gordon was seen Off-Broadway as Alice in Alice By Heart. She is also known for her roles in Animal Kingdom, Life of the Party, Booksmart, and Good Boys.