THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Releases New Block Of Tickets

The Play That Goes Wrong is beginning its 9th year of performances in New York. Mischief's smash-hit comedy, which is currently playing at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street), has announced another extension with tickets now on sale through September 6, 2026.

The Play That Goes Wrong cast includes Trevor Braun as Dennis, Joanie Anderson as Annie, Kolby Kindle as Trevor, Chris Lanceley as Chris, Samuel Douglas as Max, Chris French as Jonathan, Brent Bateman as Robert, Liana Hunt as Sandra, and understudies Blair Baker, Laura D'Andre, Brandon Haagenson, Jemma Jane and Geoffrey Allen Murphy.

The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Matt DiCarlo, opened at New World Stages – Stage 4 on February 20, 2019. The Play That Goes Wrong features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces the ‘Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong… does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong is celebrating over a decade of disasters in London's West End at the Duchess Theatre. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name “Mischief” and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over 4 million people around the world, with productions in over 50 countries on all continents except Antarctica (where producers fear a frosty reception).

Mischief's other stage shows include a brand new festive fiasco Christmas Carol Goes Wrong currently playing in London before touring the UK. Their critically acclaimed uproarious spy escapade The Comedy About Spies, played a sell-out 21 week West End season closing September 2025. In 2024 Peter Pan Goes Wrong played a limited Broadway season and regularly returns to stages across the UK. Other hilarious hits include Magic Goes Wrong, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Mischief Movie Night, and most recently the sell-out UK Tour and West End hit Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle. Their ‘Royal Television Society' award-winning BBC series ”The Goes Wrong Show” can currently be watched on Broadway HD.