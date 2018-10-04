THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Returns to Manila; Show Premieres Feb. 20, 2019

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Manila, Philippines--Broadway's longest-running musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, makes a long-awaited return to Manila and will premiere at The Theatre at Solaire for a limited engagement from February 20, 2019.

Tickets go on public sale on October 8, 2018, via TicketWorld.com.ph.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber blockbuster has won over 70 major theater awards, including seven Tony Awards on Broadway and four Olivier Awards in the West End. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA became the longest-running show in Broadway history on January 9, 2006, when it celebrated its 7,486th performance, surpassing the previous record holder "Cats." On January 1, 2018, it celebrated its 13,000th performance and later that month on January 24, the Broadway production celebrated an amazing 30 years on Broadway.

With 130 cast, crew, and orchestra members, jaw-dropping scenery, breathtaking special effects and more than 230 costumes by the late international designer Maria Björnson, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA contains some of Andrew Lloyd Webber's most famous and stirring music, including "The Phantom of the Opera," "Think of Me." and "Music of the Night." The original cast recording, with over 40 million copies sold worldwide, is the best-selling cast recording of all time.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as the Phantom who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talent and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, the Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, the Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, which opened at Her Majesty's Theatre in London's West End on October 9, 1986, starred Michael Crawford as the Phantom and Sarah Brightman as Christine. It is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is presented in Manila by Concertus Manila and produced by Lunchbox Theatrical Productions.

More About The Show

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA became the first stage production to reach worldwide grosses of $6 billion. Revenues far surpass the world's highest-grossing film "Avatar" (at $2.8 billion), as well as such other blockbusters as "Titanic," "The Lord of the Rings," "Jurassic Park." and "Star Wars." Worldwide, over 140 million people have seen THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 37 countries and 172 cities in 16 languages.

The production is currently running in London, New York, Budapest, and on tour in the US.

For more information, visit ThePhantomOfTheOpera.com.

Photo: Johan Persson

