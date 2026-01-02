Married Couple Nyoy Volante And Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante To Star In INTO THE WOODS at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Married performers Nyoy Volante and Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante will star opposite one another in the Philippine production of Into the Woods. Theatre Group Asia announced on February 7 that the couple will portray the Baker and the Baker’s Wife in the upcoming staging.

In a statement, Theatre Group Asia noted that the pair previously worked together in Rock of Ages and the local production of Kinky Boots. “This time, they’re bringing their talents into the woods, where they seek to turn two into three,” the company said.

Volante and Bradshaw-Volante join a cast that includes Lea Salonga as the Witch, Arielle Jacobs as Cinderella, Eugene Domingo as Jack’s Mother, and Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Cinderella’s Prince and the Wolf.

In a separate statement, Bradshaw-Volante said that the Baker’s Wife is one of her long-held dream roles. “I can’t wait to breathe life into a character I’ve fantasized about playing for over a decade now,” she said.

Bradshaw-Volante has previously appeared in Manila productions of The Sound of Music, Rock of Ages, Nine, and Aladdin. Volante’s recent credits include Little Shop of Horrors and Spelling Bee with The Sandbox Collective.

Produced by Theatre Group Asia, Into the Woods will run from August 7 through August 24 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati. The production is scheduled for a limited engagement of 18 performances.