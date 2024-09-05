News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway to Perform Thursday Matinees

Thursday matinee performances will begin on September 15.

By: Sep. 05, 2024
THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway to Perform Thursday Matinees Image
The Outsiders on Broadway will be adding Thursday matinees to their performance schedule! Thursday matinee performances will begin on September 15. 

Matinee performances of The Outsiders will now be offered on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 2pm. 

The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”





