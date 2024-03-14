THE OUTSIDERS Launches Digital Lottery and Rush Policies

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of its first preview on Broadway this weekend, The Outsiders has announced its Digital Lottery and in person Rush ticketing policies.

The Outsiders, the new musical based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture, opens on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street).

A limited number of seats for The Outsiders will be available via Digital Lottery and in person Rush.

Digital Lottery

Entries for The Outsiders digital lottery open at 12 AM one day before the performance. Winners are drawn that same day at 10am and 3pm. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $49 each. Visit https://rush.telecharge.com/ to enter.

$30 Under 30

Subject to daily availability, the production will make available a limited number of tickets for anyone 30 years of age and under. Tickets will be available beginning at 10am the day of the performance (and 12pm on Sundays) at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre). There is a limit of two tickets per person and tickets are $30 each. Your guest may be of any age, but ticket buyer must meet age requirement. A valid ID will be required.

In Person Rush

Subject to daily availability, a limited number of tickets may be available for rush beginning at 10am the day of the performance (and 12pm on Sundays) at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. There is a limit of two tickets per person and tickets are $45 each.

Seats will be located in any section of the theatre. While every effort will be made to seat pairs together with a full view, it’s possible that pairs may be split up and that seats may have a partial view of the stage.

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Danya Taymor.

The Outsiders cast is led by Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit, Kevin William Paul as Bob and Dan Berry as Paul. The company also includes Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Julián Gendron, RJ Higton, Wonza Johnson, Sean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Trevor Wayne.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

The Outsiders features Scenography by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Brian MacDevitt, Sound Design by Cody Spencer, Projection Design by Hana S. Kim, Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick & Lillis Meeh, Hair & Wig Design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, Makeup Design by Tishonna Ferguson, Sound Effects Specialist Taylor Bense, Creative Consultant Jack Viertel. Music Direction & Additional Orchestrations by Matt Hinkley. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Xavier Rubiano, CSA.

The Outsiders is produced by The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky and Angelina Jolie. The general manager is 321 Theatrical Management.

Co-producers include Betsy Dollinger, Jonathan & Michelle Clay, Cristina Marie Vivenzio, The Shubert Organization, LaChanze & Marylee Fairbanks, Debra Martin Chase, Sony Music Masterworks, Jamestown Revival Theater, Jennifer & Jonathan Allan Soros, Tanninger Entertainment, Tamlyn Brooke Shusterman, Geffen Playhouse/Howard Tenenbaum/Linda B. Rubin, Kevin Ryan, Mistry Theatrical Ventures, Galt & Irvin Productions, Tulsa Clarks, Paul Liljenquist, Bob & Claire Patterson, Voltron Global Media, James L. Nederlander, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, The John Gore Organization, Independent Presenters Network, Stephen Lindsay & Brett Sirota, Jeffrey Finn, Playhouse Square, Sue Marks, Indelible InK, Lionheart Productions, The Broadway Investor’s Club, Starhawk Productions, Distant Rumble, Green Leaf Partnership, Michael & Elizabeth Venuti, Leslie Kavanaugh, Deborah & Dave Smith, Belle Productions, Chas & Jen Grossman, Miranda & Sahra Esmonde-White, Rungnapa & Jim Teague, Michael & Molly Schroeder, Casey & Chelsea Baugh, James L. Flautt, Jon L. Morris, Becky Winkler, William Moran Hickey Jr. & William Moran Hickey III, Oddly Specific Productions, Melissa Chamberlain & Michael McCartney, Rachel Weinstein, Wavelength Productions, Rob O’Neill & Shane Snow, Eric Stine, Cornice Productions and La Jolla Playhouse.

The world premiere of The Outsiders was produced by La Jolla Playhouse, Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director & Debby Buchholz, Managing Director, in March 2023.