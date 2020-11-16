THE MINUTES Moves Out of the Cort Theatre to Make Way for Planned Renovations

The show now aims to open on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Steppenwolf's production of The Minutes by Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, will be loading its set out of the Cort Theatre this Monday, November 16th to make way for the previously planned renovation of the Cort and the construction at the adjacent property.

"The Shubert Organization had graciously allowed us to extend past our initial announced limited engagement (July 19, 2020) to the fall," noted the producers, "and we intend to reopen the production, pending cast and theatre availability, on Broadway on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, exactly two years after our original opening date of Sunday, March 15, 2020."

As of now, the creative team of The Minutes remains intact. By confirming the new opening date of March 15, 2022, the producers are hopeful that they will be able to also maintain the cast that includes Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, and Jeff Still.

The Minutes, the record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company, takes a hard look at the inner workings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions. Why is someone on the council mysteriously missing? What happened to all those bicycles? Is there skullduggery afoot with the city's finances? What's the deal with the available parking space? What the F is going on with the Lincoln Smackdown? And why are The Minutes from the last meeting being kept secret? "Nothing in this explosive 90-minute play is as it seems...A real-life heart-in-the-mouth experience," declares the Chicago Tribune. Part "Parks & Recreation," part "Twilight Zone," this powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change-it's just a matter of minutes. After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets.

The production features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Ana Kuzmanic, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design and original music by André Pluess, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, dramaturgy by Edward Sobel and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

Ian Barford, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Tracy Letts, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton and Anna D. Shapiro are members of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company ensemble.

The producing team is led by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Louise Gund with Jayne Baron Sherman, Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, HornosBerger, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Kathleen K. Johnson, Emily Dobbs, Robert Flicker, Jacob Soroken Porter, and The Shubert Organization.

Further details will be announced in the coming months.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is the nation's premier ensemble theater. Formed in 1976 by Gary Sinise, Jeff Perry and Terry Kinney, the ensemble has grown to over 50 members who are among the top actors, directors and playwrights. Thrilling productions from August: Osage County to Downstate-and accolades that include the National Medal of Arts and 12 Tony Awards-have made the theater legendary. Steppenwolf produces a mainstage season; a two-play Young Adults season; and LookOut, a multi-genre series at its Chicago campus, currently undergoing a major expansion. The company recently launched its Steppenwolf NOW virtual stage, featuring six productions crafted specifically for the digital platform to be released over the next year to a global audience. To access, visit www.steppenwolf.org/now. Steppenwolf Education engages 20,000 participants annually from Chicago's communities. More than 40 original Steppenwolf productions have enjoyed success nationally and internationally. Anna D. Shapiro is the Artistic Director, E. Brooke Flanagan is the Executive Director and Eric Lefkofsky is Chair of the Board of Trustees. www.steppenwolf.org

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You