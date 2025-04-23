THE LION KING North American Tour Will Celebrate 23rd Anniversary This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The North American tour of Disney’s The Lion King will celebrate its 23rd anniversary on Sunday, April 27 in Orlando, where the production begins a four-week return engagement tonight at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, playing through Sunday, May 18.

Since launching in April 2002, The Lion King North American tour has welcomed over 24 million theatergoers, making it North America’s longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour. During the past 23 years, the record-breaking tour has employed hundreds of theater professionals, played over 10,000 performances during 270 engagements in 96 cities. Few tours in theater history have achieved anything like its reach or impact.

The production features Peter Hargrave (Scar), Darnell Abraham (Mufasa), Mukelisiwe Goba (Rafiki), Nick Cordileone (Timon), Nick LaMedica (Zazu), Danny Grumich (Pumbaa), Erick D. Patrick (Simba), Thembelihle Cele (Nala), Forest VanDyke (Banzai), Martina Sykes (Shenzi), Sam Linda (Ed), Wiliam John Austin (Standby Scar, & Pumbaa) and Thom Christopher Warren (Standby Scar, Zazu, Timon & Pumbaa).

The role of “Young Simba” is alternated between Bryce Christian Thompson and Julian Villela and the role of “Young Nala” is alternated between Ritisha Chakraborty, Jaxyn Damasco and Emmanuella Olaitan.

Rounding out the cast are Kayla Rose Aimable, Ellen Akashi, Layla Brent, Vernon Brooks III, Lauren Carr, Shaquelle Charles, Reoagile Choabi, Daniela Cobb, Gabriel Croom, Lyric Danae, Maurice Dawkins, Cedrick Ekra, Drew Hirshfield, Valériane Louisy Louis Joseph, Joel Karie, Gabisile Manana, Justin Mensah, Sarita Amani Nash, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Jeremy Noel, Yuka Notsuka, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Maurica Roland, Poseletso Sejosingoe, Kevin Ricardo Tate, Courtney Thomas, Ben Toomer, Denzel Tsopnang, Shacura Wade, Brinie Wallace and Jordan Nicole Willis.

ABOUT THE LION KING

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 30 global productions have been seen by over 124 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently nine productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Toronto, Mexico City, and on tour across North America. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica; its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy® for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Director, Costume Designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor, the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical, remains actively involved in the show, launching new productions and maintaining the flagship Broadway production.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice’s songs from the Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award-winning song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” to Lebo M’s rich choral numbers.