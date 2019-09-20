THE LIGHTNING THIEF Will Have a Panel at New York Comic Con

This year's New York Comic Con will host a panel featuring cast members and creatives from The Lightning Thief! The panel, titled "The World of Percy Jackson: From Page to Stage," will be held Thursday, October 3, at 2:45pm in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Room 1A06.

Hear from the musical's cast and creative team about adapting Percy's journey for the stage and developing the musical from rehearsal room to national tour to the Great White Way.

In attendance will be cast members Chris McCarrell, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, and Kristin Stokes, as well as creators Joe Tracz and Rob Rokicki, and director Stephen Brackett.

Click here for more information.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical begins performances tonight, September 20 ahead of a Wednesday, October 16 opening night at the Longacre Theatre (220 W. 48th Street) in a strictly limited 16-week holiday engagement.

The full original company of the recently-wrapped 2019 tour will bring The Lightning Thief to life on the Broadway stage: Chris McCarrell (Les Miserables) as Percy Jackson, with Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles,Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.

The original musical adaption of Rick Riordan's New York Times bestselling novel features a book by Joe Tracz (Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events, Be More Chill) and original music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Broadway debut).

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, The Lightning Thief is an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You