Sustainable Producer Antonio Saillant to Present At New York Institute Of Technology On Earth Day

Antonio Saillant, a well-known filmmaker, entrepreneur, engineer, consultant and speaker, who will present on "Sustainability in Films, TV, and Broadway on Earth Day, April 22, 2022, New York Institute of Technology at 1:00pm (EDT).

Antonio Saillant is proactive in conserving energy in the television and movie industries, pushing ideas forward and producing environmentally sound results. In furthering his passion for greening the entertainment industry, Saillant formed Angel Light Communications and The Saillant Company, a subsidiary of Angel Light committed to demonstrating that the movie and television industries can be environmentally responsible and providing filmmakers with the tactics and strategies for greener productions. Saillant worked with Ted Kotcheff, former executive producer of NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," for many seasons and is now working on a football drama, "Knights58," and feature film "The Matilda Effect".

Prior to Angel Light, Saillant was an energy consultant for Con Edison and various pharmaceutical companies for many years. He has combined his knowledge of the energy business with the entertainment industry in hopes of contributing to a more sustainable future. Saillant earned his degree in mechanical engineering from New York Tech.

Every one is invited to join the Long Island Chapter of the Association of Energy Engineers and New York Institute of Technology and Sustainable Film Producer Antonio Saillant (B.S. '90), who will participate in New York Institute of Technology's Earth Week festivities by giving an important presentation on sustainable initiatives in film, television, and on Broadway, covering practices from energy to waste and beyond. Refreshments will be served at 12:30 p.m., and the presentation will begin at 1 p.m.

Sponsored by the College of Engineering and Computing Sciences.

