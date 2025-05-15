Cast Set for ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL at New York Classical Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Classical Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for William Shakesepare’s All’s Well That Ends Well. Performances begin on June 3 in Central Park (Central Park & West 103rd Street); opening night is set for June 10.

Directed and adapted by Burdman, performances will take place June 3-June 22 in Central Park (Central Park West & West 103rd Street), June 24-29 in Carl Schurz Park (East 87th Street & East End Avenue), and July 1-6 in Battery Park and Castle Clinton (Battery Place & Broadway). All performances are free and open to the public.

Written around 1604, All’s Well That Ends Well is one of Shakespeare’s boldest romantic comedies. When Helena—a brilliant, determined young woman—heals a king, she earns the right to choose her husband. But love isn’t so simple, and she must use wit, courage, and a daring plan to win the life she desires. Full of humor, heart, and twists, this rarely performed gem is a story of love on Helena’s terms.

All’s Well That Ends Well stars Angelique Archer (Regional: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Pride and Prejudice) as Diana/Lady Dumaine, Anique Clements (NY Classical: Henry IV; National Black Theatre’s The Savage Queen) as Helena, Paul Deo Jr. (NY Classical debut; Off-Broadway: Troilus and Cressida) as Bertram, Karel Heřmánek Jr. (NY Classical debut; Prague Shakespeare Company) as Parolles, Carine Montbertrand (NY Classical: Henry IV; Classical Theatre of Harlem) as Countess of Roussillon/Widow, Briana Gibson Reeves (NY Classical: Henry IV; Off-Broadway: Made by God) as Lavatch/Lady Dumaine, Nick Salamone (NY Classical: Henry IV, Cymbeline) as King of France/Time, and Clay Sorseth (NY Classical: King Lear) as Lafeu.

The creative team includes director and adaptor Stephen Burdman (NY Classical Artistic Director), production designer Siena Zoë Allen (Carnegie Hall: The Eyes of the World, Off-Broadway: someone spectacular), voice and speech coach Nora Leonhardt (NY Classical: Henry IV, King Lear), and supervising producer/company manager Yetti Steinman (NY Classical: Cymbeline, Romeo & Juliet, MTC: The Father). Casting is by Stephanie Klapper.

For the first time, New York Classical Theatre is offering daytime matinee performances to make productions more accessible to students, seniors, and community groups. A student-focused matinee will take place on June 4 in Central Park, and a stationary, accessibility-forward matinee will take place on June 25 in Carl Schurz Park. Both performances begin at 11:00 AM.

All rehearsals for All’s Well That Ends Well are also free and open to the public. Rehearsals take place across New York Classical Theatre’s 12-acre Central Park space (West 103rd & CPW) Saturday through Thursday from 10:00 AM-3:30 PM, through June 1. An interactive “Behind the Scenes” rehearsal will take place on May 21.

Special programming includes Bring Your Dog Night: To Bark, or Not to Bark on June 4 in Central Park, an Opening Night Celebration on June 10 in Central Park, Singles Night on June 18 in Central Park, and Pride Night on June 20 in Central Park. Family Nights, featuring pre-show arts and crafts in partnership with Playday, will be held on June 12 and June 21 in Central Park, June 26 in Carl Schurz Park, and July 1 in Battery Park.

All performances run from 7:00 PM to 8:45 PM. New York Classical Theatre requests that all planning to attend make a free reservation for access to the Digital Playbill and for inclement weather updates. Walk-up participants are welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis on the day of the performance based on the size of the park lawn. Free reservations, performance details, and weather updates can be found at nyclassical.org.



