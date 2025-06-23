Jasmine Amy Rogers and More to Perform at Hudson River Park's BROADWAY BY THE BOARDWALK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hudson River Park has unveiled the lineup for Broadway by the Boardwalk, a free summertime series that transforms Clinton Cove into Broadway’s backyard with theater's brightest stars performing in a waterfront setting. Now in its second season, this year’s Broadway by the Boardwalk lineup expands from four to six events, featuring a mix of Tony winners, fan favorites, and rising stars.

Broadway by the Boardwalk kicks off on July 7 at 6:30pm with the legendary Jennifer Holliday, the renowned singer and actress best known for her Tony-winning performance in the original cast of the groundbreaking Broadway musical, Dreamgirls. The series continues on Monday nights through August 11 each week — all performances begin at 6:30 pm and are free and open to the public. Clinton Cove is located in Hudson River Park at West 55th Street. Audiences are encouraged to bring a blanket for seating on the lawn.



“Broadway’s iconic theaters are part of Hudson River Park’s backyard. We created this series to give music lovers, Broadway super fans and New Yorkers from every borough a chance to enjoy performances from some of musical theater’s most celebrated artists outdoors, free of charge, and surrounded by their friends,” said Noreen Doyle, President & CEO of Hudson River Park Trust. “With the Hudson River sparkling behind us and world-class talent lighting up Clinton Cove, this series turns the waterfront into a front-row seat for the magic of Broadway. Come for the views, stay for the show!”

Broadway by the Boardwalk, funded and supported by Hudson River Park Friends, and produced and curated by Erich Bergen, is part of Hudson River Park’s 2025 summer programming season, which features hundreds of free and fun events for all ages.

BROADWAY BY THE BOARDWALK LINEUP:

Monday, July 7

Grammy and Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday, who has captivated audiences worldwide with a voice that is both powerful and soul-stirring, will kick off the summer series. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, she first gained attention singing solos in the choir at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. At just 17, she was discovered by a dancer from the national touring company of A Chorus Line, who flew her to New York for her first audition—landing her a role in the 1980 Broadway revival of Your Arms Are Too Short to Box With God.

Holliday’s breakthrough came in 1981 when she originated the role of Effie “Melody” White in Dreamgirls, delivering what would become one of the most iconic performances in musical theater history. Her show-stopping rendition of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” earned her a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Beyond Broadway, Holliday has released a string of acclaimed albums spanning gospel, R&B, and soul, with several Top 10 singles including “I Am Love,” “Hard Time for Lovers,” and the dance hit “No Frills Love.” She has performed at the White House, headlined internationally, appeared on major television shows, and returned to Broadway as Shug Avery in The Color Purple.

Monday, July 14

On July 14, Broadway star Max von Essen and composer Billy Stritch will come together for the second performance of the series. Von Essen is a Tony®, Grammy®, and Drama Desk-nominated singer and actor, currently starring as Billy Flynn in the record-breaking Broadway production of Chicago. Known for his versatility, charisma, and rich tenor voice, Max has become a celebrated figure in both musical theatre and concert halls across the country.

He rose to prominence with his acclaimed performance as Henri Baurel in the Broadway production of An American in Paris. His other notable Broadway credits include Gleb Vaganov in Anastasia, Agustín Magaldi in Evita, and featured roles in revivals of Les Misérables and Jesus Christ Superstar. He also appeared as Alfred in Dance of the Vampires and was part of the original company of Broadway’s Les Misérables.

His debut album, Call Me Old Fashioned: The Broadway Standard, is currently available on streaming platforms, and his vocals can also be heard on recordings of An American in Paris, Evita, DRAG: The Musical, Love Songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Death Takes a Holiday, and Finian’s Rainbow.

Billy Stritch is one of the premier singer-pianists in the American jazz and cabaret scene, known for his silky vocals, sophisticated piano chops, and rich musicality. Born in Houston, Texas, Stritch launched his career with the vocal trio Montgomery, Plant & Stritch. His big break came in 1991 when a chance meeting with Liza Minnelli led to a 25-year collaboration—beginning with vocal arrangements for her iconic Stepping Out at Radio City Music Hall and expanding into concerts, recordings, and global tours. He later joined forces with the legendary Tony Bennett, touring as Bennett’s pianist and musical director.

As a solo performer and mainstay of the New York music scene, Stritch has headlined top venues nationwide, curated tributes for 92Y’s Lyrics & Lyricists series, served as music director for stars like the late Linda Lavin, Marilyn Maye, and Christine Ebersole, and co-wrote the Grammy-winning #1 hit “Does He Love You,” recorded by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis—and later reimagined by Reba and Dolly Parton in 2021.

Monday, July 21

John Lloyd Young, Tony and Grammy winner, multi-platinum recording artist, and appointee to the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities by President Obama, headlines the next performance and brings his many accolades to the stage. As the original “Frankie Valli” in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Jersey Boys, Young went on to become the only American actor to date to win all four major Broadway Leading Actor in a Musical honors for a Broadway debut: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Award. Young reprised his role as Frankie Valli in Warner Brothers' film adaptation of Jersey Boys, directed and produced by Clint Eastwood in 2014.

Monday, July 28

Rounding out July’s lineup, multi-talented Broadway actress and singer Jasmine Amy Rogers will bring a memorable performance to the Clinton Cove. Rogers is one of Broadway’s most exciting new stars, currently making her Broadway debut in the title role of BOOP! The Musical. For her performance, she won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical and a Theatre World Award and was recently nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Monday, August 4

Zachary Noah Piser, who earned raves starring opposite Idina Menzel in the 2025 Broadway musical, Redwood, will headline the fifth show of the series. He’s also been featured in Broadway shows KPOP, Dear Evan Hansen, and Wicked in recent years. On television, he will be seen in the upcoming Netflix series, In Your Dreams, and as the host of the PBS series, Camp TV.

Monday, August 11

Closing out the Broadway by the Boardwalk series are two multi-talented stars, Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal. Rapp and Pascal rose to stardom together following their performances in the original Broadway production of Rent in 1996. They reprised their roles in the show's film version in 2005 and its United States tour in 2009. Rapp also performed as Charlie Brown in the 1999 Broadway revival of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and originated the role of Lucas in the musical If/Then in 2014. Pascal is known for originating the role of Radames in Aida, playing the Emcee in the revival of Cabaret, and playing William Shakespeare in the Tony Award-winning musical Something Rotten!

Hudson River Park’s full summer event calendar can be found at hudsonriverpark.org/events.



