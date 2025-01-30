Daphne Rubin-Vega, Khris Davis & More Join Free Shakespeare in the Park's TWELFTH NIGHT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Public Theater has revealed additional cast and the production dates ahead of this summer’s production of TWELFTH NIGHT, directed by The Public’s Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director Saheem Ali. Newly announced cast members include b, Bill Camp, Khris Davis, Junior Nyong’o (playing Sebastian to real-life sibling Lupita Nyong’o’s Viola), Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Moses Sumney. The production will reopen the historic, revitalized Delacorte Theater, with the first performance on Thursday, August 7. The production will officially open on Thursday, August 21 and run through Sunday, September 14.

Join us to revel in the midsummer madness as twins Sebastian and Viola survive shipwreck, revenge plots, and the trick doors of love. The Public’s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director, Tony Award nominee Saheem Ali directs this joyful romp welcoming all of New York back to the magic of Central Park’s beloved theater. Be there when the stage lights turn on again at The Delacorte—a New York City classic—with this high-powered production of the Bard’s classic comedy.

The cast for Free Shakespeare in the Park’s TWELFTH NIGHT currently includes b (Antonio), Bill Camp (Sir Toby Belch), Khris Davis (Orsino), Peter Dinklage (Malvolio), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Andrew Aguecheek), Junior Nyong’o (Sebastian), Lupita Nyong’o (Viola), Sandra Oh (Olivia), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Maria), and Moses Sumney (Feste). Complete casting and a design team will be announced prior to the start of the run this summer.

This production of Free Shakespeare in the Park’s TWELFTH NIGHT will be the seventh time Shakespeare’s classic comedy has been produced at The Delacorte. Previous iterations were produced in 1969 (directed by founder Joseph Papp), 1986, 1989, 2002, 2009, and an adaptation for Public Works in 2018.

Since its inception, over six million people have enjoyed more than 160 free productions of Shakespeare and other classical works and musicals at The Delacorte Theater. Conceived by founder Joseph Papp to make great theater accessible to all, Free Shakespeare in the Park continues to be the bedrock of The Public’s vision of artistic excellence and free access to culture.

The Public has launched “Forever Public,” an ambitious, multi-year capital campaign with a goal of raising over $150 million to secure the transformative mission of free theater for everyone. In addition to establishing the Fund for Free Theater endowment, Forever Public provided capital support to make the Delacorte revitalization possible.

Built in 1962, the theater had not undergone meaningful capital upgrades since 1999. The Public, in partnership with the Central Park Conservancy, NYC Parks, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, and Ennead Architects to create a design and construction plan that minimized impact on Central Park and foregrounded resilience and sustainability to ensure the longevity of Free Shakespeare in the Park for many years to come.

Following groundbreaking in October 2023, reconstruction of interior spaces and the grandstand layout began with subsequent installation of redesigned lighting towers and the new wood façade made from salvaged NYC water towers. Concurrently, the Central Park Conservancy is renovating the Delacorte Restroom, slated for completion alongside the theater renovation. Reopening to visitors this summer, the revitalized Delacorte offers a state-of-the-art experience for audiences, artists, and staff alike with improved access for people living with disabilities.

The Delacorte project is publicly and privately funded with $42 million contributed by the New York City Mayor, City Council, and Manhattan Borough President, as well as $1 million from New York Assembly Member O’Donnell. The Public also wishes to acknowledge State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal and NYC Parks who have contributed funding to the Central Park Conservancy’s Delacorte restroom renovation project.

The Delacorte will reopen in July 2025 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a full schedule of tours, special events, and performances. Supporters can leave their mark in the new Delacorte grandstand by claiming a seat for a gift of $5,000 or more. For a full list of reopening events, visit publictheater.org/about/forever-public.

Next month, The Public’s 2025 season will kick off with SUMO, a mesmerizing new drama set in the sacred world of Sumo wrestling by Lisa Sanaye Dring and directed by Ralph B. Peña. The Astor Place season continues with GLASS. KILL. WHAT IF IF ONLY. IMP., a quartet of inventive plays written by groundbreaking playwright Caryl Churchill and directed by James Macdonald. The downtown season will conclude with the New York premiere of GODDESS, a new musical conceived and directed by Saheem Ali, with a book by Jocelyn Bioh, music and lyrics by Michael Thurber, and choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie.

There are numerous ways to catch Shakespeare this summer all across the city. In June 2025, the Mobile Unit will tour a new production of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, directed by Rebecca Martinez, across all five boroughs. A complete tour schedule will be announced at a later date. From August 28 – September 1, Public Works will present an adaptation of PERICLES, with music and lyrics by Troy Anthony and directed by Carl Cofield at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine.