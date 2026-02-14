Photos: First Look at Lincoln Center's New Musical NIGHT SIDE SONGS

Lincoln Center Theater released first-look photos of the new musical Night Side Songs, written by The Lazours who are reuniting with Lortel and Obie Award-winning director Taibi Magar.

With its first preview February 14, Night Side Songs is set to officially open on Sunday, March 1 at LCT3’s Claire Tow Theater.

The show stars Robin de Jesús as Dr. Henry Verlaine / Lillian Jones / Uncle Jere, Brooke Ishibashi as Yasmine, Jonathan Raviv as Frank, Mary Testa as Desirée, and Kris Saint-Louis as Nurse / Harris Reading.

The creative team for Night Side Songs includes Alex Bechtel (Music Direction), Matt Saunders (Set Design), Jason Goodwin (Costume Design), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Design), Justin Stasiw (Sound Design), Taylor Williams and The Telsey Office (Casting), and Elizabeth Emanuel (Stage Manager), with the score developed with Madeline Benson. Check out production photos here! Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin

The Company

