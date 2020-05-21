Streaming Service BritBox Will Launch The Complete BBC Television Shakespeare Collection
BritBox, the subscription streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV with the largest collection of British television content in North America, will launch the full BBC Television Shakespeare Collection on May 26 exclusively on the platform. This is the first time all 37 adaptations will be available to stream in one place.
The priceless collection includes some of the finest comedies and dramas in the English language, each celebrating the Bard's iconic contributions to the theatre. These adaptations feature some of the most masterful performers of all time. Amongst the plays are A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM and AS YOU LIKE IT with Oscar Winner Dame Helen Mirren, CYMBELINE with Robert Lindsay, HENRY VI PART with Oscar Winner Brenda Blethyn (Vera),THE TAMING OF THE SHREW with Emmy Winner John Cleese, and ROMEO AND JULIET with Golden Globe Winner Alan Rickman.
"Never before have all 37 of BBC's Shakespeare collection been available in one place, as a huge Shakespeare connoisseur, selfishly I wanted this for myself, I hope everyone feels the same," states Soumya Sriraman, President & CEO BritBox. "We continue on our promise to be the only authentic British service available."
Other titles included in the collection:
WINTER'S TALE with John Welsh, David Burke, Robert Stephens, Jeremy Kemp, John Bailey
ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL with Celia Johnson, Ian Charleson, Michael Hordern, Robert Lindsay
ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA with John Paul, Jonathan Adams, Jane Lapotaire, Ian Charleson
THE TRAGEDY OF CORIOLANUS with Paul Jesson, Ray Roberts, Leon Lissek, Patrick Godfrey, Russell Kilmister
HAMLET, PRINCE OF DENMARK with Derek Jacobi, Claire Bloom, Patrick Stewart, Geoffrey Bateman
HENRY IV PART I with Jon Finch, David Gwillim, Rob Edwards, Clive Swift, Robert Morris, David Neal, Richard Owens
HENRY IV PART II with Jon Finch, David Gwillim, Rob Edwards, David Neal
HENRY V with John Abineri, Robert Ashby, Trevor Baxter, Brenda Bruce
HENRY VI PART I with John Benfield; Brenda Blethyn; Peter Benson; Michael Byrne; Anthony Brown
HENRY VI PART II with John Benfield, Peter Benson, David Burke, Arthur Cox
HENRY VI PART III with John Benfield, Peter Benson, Gerald Blackmore, Michael Byrne, Antony Brown
HENRY VIII with John Stride, Julian Glover, Ronald Pickup, Timothy West, John Rowe
JULIUS CAESAR with Richard Pasco, Charles Gray, Keitch Michell, David Collings, John Sterland
KING LEAR with Michael Hordern, John Shrapnel, Brenda Blethyn, Norman Rodway, Michael Kitchen, Penelope Wilton
LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST with Jonathan Kent, Christopher Blake, Geoffrey Burridge, David Warner, Paddy Navin
MACBETH with Brenda Bruce, Jane Lapotaire, Anne Dyson, Mark Dignam, Nicol Williamson
MEASURE FOR MEASURE with Kenneth Colley, Kate Nelligan, John Clegg, Tim Pigott-Smith, Christopher Strauli, Eileen Page
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING with Lee Montague, Tim Faulkner, Cherie Lunghi, Jon Finch, Robert Lindsay
PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE with Edward Petherbridge, John Woodvine, Edita Brychta, Patrick Godfrey, John Bardon
RICHARD II with Derek Jacobi, John Gielgud, Jon Finch, Clifford Rose, Charles Keating, Richard Owens
THE COMEDY OF ERRORS with Michael Kitchen, Roger Daltrey, Cyril Cusack, Charles Gray, Nicolas Chagrin
THE LIFE AND DEATH OF KING JOHN with Lenoard Rossiter, William Whymper, John Thaw, Mary Morris, Phyllida Law
THE MERCHANT OF VENICE with John Franklyn-Robbins, John Rhys-Davies, Alan David, John Nettles
THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR with Alan Bennett, Richard O'Callaghan, Tenniel Evans, Judy Davis, Ron Cook
THE TEMPEST with Michael Hordern, Derek Godfrey, David Waller, Warren Clarke
THE TRAGEDY OF RICHARD III with Ron Cook, Peter Benson, Antony Brown, David Burke, Michael Byrne, Arthur Cox
TIMON OF ATHENS with John Fortune, John Bird, Tony Jay, Jonathan Pryce
TITUS ANDRONICUS with Paul Davies Prowles, Edward Hardwicke, Walter Brown, Neil McCaul, Eileen Atkins
TROILUS AND CRESSIDA with Suzanne Burden, Charles Gray, Anton Lesser, Tony Steedman, Geoffrey Chater
TWELFTH NIGHT with Alec McCowen, Robert Hardy, Felicity Kendal, Sinéad Cusack, Robert Lindsay
TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA with Frank Barrie, Tessa Peake-Jones, Tyler Butterworth, Michael Byrne, Daniel Flynn
BritBox is available for $6.99 per month-after an introductory free trial period-on Roku, Apple TV 4th Gen, Samsung, LG and all iOS and Android devices, AirPlay, Chromecast, and online at https://www.britbox.com/us/. BritBox is also available on Amazon Channels for Prime members and on Apple TV Channels on supported devices.
