Stephen Mo Hanan, Tony-Nominated Star of CATS, Dies at 78

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Tony-nominated actor Stephen Mo Hanan. Hanan passed away on April 3, 2025 at the age of 78.

Hanan is best known to Broadway fans for his portrayal of three characters—Bustopher Jones, Asparagus (Gus), and Growltiger—in the original Broadway production of Cats in 1982. His performance earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He later chronicled his experiences in the show through his published journal, A Cat’s Diary.

In 1999, Hanan co-wrote and starred in Jolson & Co., an Off-Broadway production where he embodied the vaudeville legend Al Jolson. The show, structured as a 1946 radio interview, featured Hanan performing many of Jolson's iconic songs, including "Swanee" and "California, Here I Come." His portrayal was lauded for capturing Jolson's essence and energy.

Hanan's other roles included Moonface Martin in Anything Goes at the Guthrie Theater, Voltaire and Dr. Pangloss in Candide at the Huntington Theater, and the dual role of Mr. Darling and Captain Hook in Peter Pan on Broadway and on tour. He also portrayed Thenardier in Les Misérables in London.