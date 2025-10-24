Stage Mag Spotlight: SWEENEY TODD at Kelowna Actors Studio

Click Here for More on Stage Mag

This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on Kelowna Actors Studio's production of Sweeney Todd. Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

Kelowna Actors Studio's Stage Mag is not just as a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program – complete with information on the history of the beloved Stephen Sondheim musical, its cultural impact, and the history of their theatre.

This Stage Mag introduces the audience to the history of Sondheim's Sweeney Todd, including its origins, 1979 Broadway premiere, later revivals in New York City and London, and its cultural impact, including the 2007 Tim Burton film adaptation.

The Stage Mag also includes the history of 1379 Ellis Street – starting from its early days as an apple-crating warehouse, eventually becoming the home of Kelowna Actors Studio.

The Stage Mag also allows the theatre to introduce their company to the audience, displaying their headshots and bios.

The Stage Mag also includes several advertisements for local business and upcoming productions at Kelowna Actors Studio. Their advertisement for Pretty Woman is directly linked to a page for audiences to purchase tickets.

