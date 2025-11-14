Stage Mag Spotlight: Poudre High School Theatre's HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION

Click Here for More on Stage Mag

This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on Poudre High School Theatre's production of Hadestown: Teen Edition. Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

Poudre High School Theatre's Stage Mag is not just a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program – with special features to enhance the audience's experience at their production of the hit Broadway musical.

The Stage Mag includes more information about their theatre and production, including a director's note and actors' bios. Poudre High School also shed a spotlight on their costume crew, explaining the motivations and efforts behind the show's costuming.

Poudre High School is also benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS with their production. An ad in the Stage Mag includes a QR to donate directly to the organization.

The Stage Mag also allows theatres to advertise upcoming productions. Poudre High School will put on a production of Lost Girl in 2026.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

To keep their audience informed on the latest news in theatre, Poudre High School includes BroadwayWorld's top stories at the bottom. This will automatically link to live breaking news stories in the world of Broadway and beyond.

Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for your own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!