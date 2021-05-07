Second Stage Theater Announces New Season Beginning Fall 2021 Featuring CLYDE'S, TAKE ME OUT, and More

Second Stage Theater has confirmed three Broadway productions at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) and two Off-Broadway productions at the Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street) for the return season, beginning performances in fall of 2021.

As the only theater on Broadway dedicated exclusively to living American Playwrights, Second Stage is bringing five visionary playwrights to their stages this season.

"When I thought about what our reopening should look like, I realized I wanted and needed our audiences to feel joy and hope walking into our theaters once again," said Second Stage President & Artistic Director Carole Rothman. "Healing, second chances, mindfulness, community and connection are all at the backbone of the stories we want to share. Richard Greenberg , Stephen Adly Guirgis, Rajiv Joseph, JC Lee, Lynn Nottage, living American Playwrights, those are the voices that will help us restart and navigate these conversations. These writers have created funny and engaging pieces so perfectly poised for this moment. It will be an emotional and long-awaited homecoming for us all - audiences, artists and staff."

"The health and security of artists, staff, patrons and members is of the utmost importance," said Executive Director Khady Kamara. "During this hiatus from performing, we have revised and improved safety procedures for all facilities and are eager to welcome audiences. We are closely following guidelines established by the CDC and New York State to ensure that the experience in the theaters, on stage and backstage meets those standards. We are extremely excited to resume live performance with a welcoming and safe environment for everyone."

FLIP THE SCRIPT

In the spirit of welcoming new audiences, a new subscription package, Flip the Script, is available to those ages 30 and under. All five productions, three Broadway and two Off-Broadway, can be purchased for $140. See 2st.com for details.

AT THE HAYES

Second Stage's Hayes Theater on Broadway, will reopen with the New York premiere of CLYDE'S by Lynn Nottage, who was first commissioned and produced by 2ST nearly three decades ago, directed by Nottage's frequent collaborator, Kate Whoriskey. Performances begin on Broadway in fall 2021.

The Hayes Theater will then feature the highly anticipated production of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play, TAKE ME OUT, which had been postponed due to the current Broadway suspension. Put on pause mid-rehearsals, cast and crew were sent home for what was anticipated to be a matter of weeks that turned into many months, the production will be given a second chance to return in spring 2022.

Lastly, Second Stage will close out the season with the return of the Pulitzer Prize-winning BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY, written by Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by Guirgis' original collaborator, Austin Pendleton. Previously produced at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home to critical acclaim, BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY will make its Broadway Premiere at the Hayes Theater in fall of 2022.

AT THE KISER

The inaugural Off-Broadway production of Second Stage Theater's 2021 - 2022 Season will feature the previously announced return of commissioned playwright Rajiv Joseph, whose play Animals Out of Paper was produced at Second Stage's Uptown space in 2008 featuring an origami whiz named Suresh. That character returns in the world premiere of LETTERS OF SURESH, a story of connection, directed by May Adrales in fall 2021 at the Kiser Theater.

The season will continue Off-Broadway with the world premiere comedy, a new play about chosen family, TO MY GIRLS, by Second Stage commissioned playwright JC Lee and directed by Stephen Brackett. Performances will begin at the Kiser Theater in spring of 2022.

Subscriptions are now available. To purchase a subscription, please visit 2ST.com or call 212-246-4422.

Single tickets will go on-sale in June 2021.

More information on the season's productions is below:

CLYDE'S

New York Premiere at Broadway's Hayes Theater

By Lynn Nottage

Directed by Kate Whoriskey

Fall 2021

In CLYDE'S, a stirring new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and her frequent collaborator, director Kate Whoriskey (Ruined, Sweat), a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop's callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. You'll want a seat at the table for this funny, moving, and urgent play.

The full creative team for Clyde's includes scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, sound design by Justin Ellington, original compositions by Justin Hicks and casting by The Telsey Office.

Clyde's is supported by the Art for Justice Fund, a sponsored project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors and by Terry and bob lindsay, with additional support provided by American Express.

TAKE ME OUT

At Broadway's Hayes Theater

By Richard Greenberg

Directed by Scott Ellis

Spring 2022

In the Tony Award®-winning Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

The full creative team for Take Me Out includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Mikaal Suiliman, and casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Take Me Out is supported by grants from the Berlanti Family Foundation, the Blanche & Irving Laurie Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY

Broadway Premiere at Hayes Theater

By Stephen Adly Guirgis

Directed by Austin Pendleton

Fall 2022

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington and his recently paroled son Junior, the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

LETTERS OF SURESH

World Premiere at Off-Broadway's Kiser Theater

By Rajiv Joseph

Directed by May Adrales

Fall 2021

In LETTERS OF SURESH, playwright Rajiv Joseph reveals intimate mysteries through a series of letters between strangers, friends, daughters, and lovers - many with little in common but a hunger for human connection. a??Sending their hopes and dreams across oceans and years, they seek peace in one another while dreaming of a city once consumed by the scourge of war. a??A companion piece to Joseph's play Animals Out of Paper, LETTERS OF SURESH is the latest work from the Pulitzer Prize-short listed playwright.

The full creative team for Letters of Suresh includes scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki; costume design by Amy Clark; lighting design by Jiyoun Chang; sound design by Charles Coes & Nathan Roberts; projection design by Shawn Duan; casting by The Telsey Office.

Letters of Suresh is the recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. The play was commissioned with support from the Time Warner Foundation.

TO MY GIRLS

World Premiere at Off-Broadway's Kiser Theater

By JC Lee

Directed by Stephen Brackett

Spring 2022

Is there anything more fabulous than Palm Springs after the end of the world? For one tight group of gay men, a post-pandemic getaway is the perfect chance to reunite, reclaim their time and replace the gloom with some gossip. But as soon as the drinks start pouring, truths start spilling and this chosen family quickly realizes the world has changed. So, here's to navigating evolving friendships and getting things straight...kind of.

To My Girls is a Donna and Ben M. Rosen Commission.