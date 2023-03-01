Samantha Pauly, Jackie Burns, Julia Murney & More to Sing the Music of Judy Garland at BROADWAY ON THE BOWERY

Abingdon Theatre Company is set to present their next Broadway on the Bowery event, a concert celebrating the music of Judy Garland.

The event will take place on March 29th at Duane Park. Celebrating the beloved music of Judy Garland, the evening will feature a bevy of Broadway stars including Jackie Burns (Wicked), Kennedy Caughell (...Great Comet of 1812), Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Dee Roscioli (Wicked), Julia Murney (The Wild Party) , Samantha Pauly (Six), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show), Alyssa Wray (American Idol), Keri René Fuller (Six), Carolina Rial (The Voice), aerialist Sylvana Cecilia Tapia, and burlesque star Pearls Daily. The concert will be hosted by The Maine Attraction and directed by ATC's Artistic Director Chad Austin with musical direction by Robbie Cowan.

A continuation of Abingdon's Broadway on the Bowery series, the evening will bring together two of New York City's most crowded thoroughfares, Broadway and Bowery, which lie a very short distance apart but epitomize the divide between "uptown glamour" and "downtown edge." The two will merge together for an evening not to be missed.

Broadway on the Bowery presents The Music of Judy Garland will take place at 7:30pm on March 29th at Duane Park NYC, with doors opening at 6:30pm. The evening includes a three-course meal from one of the finest establishments you can find downtown, along with wine service, followed by the performance. Tickets can be purchased here.

Abingdon Theatre Company was established over 30 years ago and has since collaborated with over 200 playwrights including Tony Award Winner, V (Formerly Eve Ensler), Philip Dawkins, David Greenspan, Anne Bogart, James Lecesne, Michael Weller, Dominique Fishback, Charles Mee, and many more. Most recently, Abingdon Theatre Company completed their critically acclaimed run of Queens Girl in the World that was nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for the Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre. Other recent productions include the NYT Critics' Pick, Get on Your Knees, written and performed by Jacqueline Novak, nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Shedding a light on Just for Us, which was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award, ATC produced Alex Edelman's one man play as part of their One Night Only Series.

For more information visit www.abingdontheatre.org