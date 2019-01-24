Ryoko Yonekura Returns to CHICAGO This Summer

Producers of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicagoannounced today that Japanese superstar Ryoko Yonekura will return to the Broadway production by popular demand in the role of "Roxie Hart" for 16 performances only, July 1 to July 14, 2019, at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.).

Ryoko Yonekura originated the role of "Roxie Hart" in the Japanese-language production of Chicago in 2008 and again in 2010. She then learned the role in English and made her Broadway debut in 2012, returning to the company and joined the US touring company in Japan in 2017. This marks her third stint in the Broadway company as Ms. Yonekura celebrates her 20th anniversary as an actress.

Following her run in New York, Ryoko Yonekura joins the Chicago U.S. national touring company, opposite Amra-Faye Wright as "Velma Kelly," in Japan for limited engagements in Osaka (August 1-4, 2019 at the Orix Theater) and in Tokyo (August 7-18, 2019 at the TOKYU THEATRE Orb).

From 2012 to 2017, Ms. Yonekura starred on the hit Japanese TV seriesDoctor X : Surgeon Michiko Daimon, for which she earned the Hashida Award. The show's 5th season became the most-watched TV series aired in 2017. Her other theater credits include Scarlet O'Hara in Gone With The Wind (Kazuo Kikuta Drama Award winner) and Motoko Haraguchi in Kurokawa no Techo. Her film and TV credits include Reiko Usagi inThe Negotiator, Matsuko Matsudaira in Nasake no Onna, Itsuki Takamura in Monster Parent, Nobuko Sawaguchi inKaseifu wa Mita and Shoko Takanashi in Legal V and other. She played leading roles in all the above credits.

Ryoko Yonekura is appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

