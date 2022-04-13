RuPaul, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, and More Join Producing Team For A STRANGE LOOP

Click Here for More Articles on A Strange Loop

The full producing team has been revealed for the Broadway production of A Strange Loop!

Big names on the list include RuPaul, Don Cheadle, Jennifer Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter, Alan Cumming, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and many others.

Hudson tweeted, "I am so proud to be part of the team bringing this Pulitzer Prize-winning musical to Broadway. Trust me, u do not wanna miss this."

RuPaul also took to Twitter to share, "BRILLIANT, Black & Queer-Ass American Musical...Previews begin this week! Honored & proud to be part of the [Strange Loop] journey."

Check out the full list of producers below!