Roundabout's MARVIN'S ROOM and NAPOLI, BROOKLYN Enter Final Fortnight

Roundabout Theatre Company will conclude its critically acclaimed summer productions, Marvin's Room by Scott McPherson, directed by Anne Kauffman, and Meghan Kennedy's Napoli, Brooklyn, directed by Gordon Edelstein, on Sunday, August 27.

At the time of closing, Marvin's Room will have played 23 preview performances and 68 regular performances; Napoli, Brooklyn will have played 20 preview performances and 71 regular performances.

The Broadway premiere of Marvin's Room stars Janeane Garofalo, Lili Taylor and Celia Weston. The cast also includes Jack DiFalco, Carman Lacivita, Nedra McClyde, Luca Padovan and Triney Sandoval.

The creative team also includes Laura Jellinek (Sets), Jessica Pabst (Costumes), Japhy Weideman (Lights) and Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music).

The cast of Napoli, Brooklyn includes Shirine Babb, Alyssa Bresnahan, Juliet Brett, Jordyn DiNatale, Lev Gorn, Lilli Kay, Elise Kibler, and Erik Lochtefeld.

The creative team also includes Eugene Lee (Sets), Jane Greenwood (Costumes), Ben Stanton (Lights) and Fitz Patton (Sound).

This production of Napoli, Brooklyn was supported by a Theatre Commissioning and Production Initiative grant from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation.

Partial underwriting support for Napoli, Brooklyn provided by the Seedings Foundation and an annual award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Through the New Play Initiative, Roundabout proves its devotion to the development and production of new works by significant writers and artists. The Roundabout Underground program in particular, provides substantial artistic and financial resources to emerging playwrights to stage their debut productions in New York and on Roundabout's stages. In addition to producing their first play, writers receive a commission for a future play, showing a level of commitment to writers' careers and the future of theatre in New York that is unparalleled. The New Play Initiative has discovered and brought audiences some of the most important new voices in theatre and is dedicated to creating a diverse canon for the future of theatre. To learn more about Roundabout's commitment to the development of new work, click here.

Roundabout's work with new and emerging playwrights and directors, as well as development of new work, is made possible by Katheryn Patterson and Tom Kempner.

We gratefully acknowledge the Roundabout Leaders for New Works: Alec Baldwin, Linda L. D'Onofrio, Peggy and Mark Ellis, Jodi Glucksman, Sylvia Golden, Judith and Douglas Krupp, K. Myers, Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater, Lauren and Danny Stein, Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, Yolanda R. Turocy, Lori Uddenberg, and Xerox Foundation.

Roundabout Theatre Company is committed to producing the highest quality theatre with the finest artists, sharing stories that endure, and providing accessibility to all audiences. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills its mission each season through the production of classic plays and musicals; development and production of new works by established and emerging writers; educational initiatives that enrich the lives of children and adults; and a subscription model and audience outreach programs that cultivate and engage all audiences.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals, and new works on its five stages, each of which is specifically designed to enhance the needs of Roundabout's mission. Off-Broadway, the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre, with its simple sophisticated design, is perfectly suited to showcasing new plays. The grandeur of its Broadway home on 42nd Street, American Airlines Theatre, sets the ideal stage for the classics. Roundabout's Studio 54 provides an exciting and intimate Broadway venue for its musical and special eveNT Productions. The Stephen Sondheim Theatre offers a state of the art LEED certified Broadway theatre in which to stage major large-scale musical revivals. Together these distinctive homes serve to enhance Roundabout's work on each of its stages.

Roundabout's season in 2017 includes Marvin's Room by Scott McPherson, directed by Anne Kauffman; Napoli, Brooklyn by Meghan Kennedy, directed by Gordon Edelstein; and Time and the Conways by J. B. Priestley, directed by Rebecca Taichman.

Roundabout's new off-Broadway season dedicated to new work at the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre in 2017-2018 will include The Last Match, by Anna Ziegler, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch; Amy and the Orphans, by Lindsey Ferrentino, directed by Scott Ellis; Skintight, by Joshua Harmon, directed by Daniel Aukin.

Roundabout Underground's 2017-2018 season will include Too Heavy for your Pocket by Jiréh Breon Holder, and Bobbie Clearly by Alex Lubischer.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

