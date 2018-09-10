Raena White To Make Broadway Debut As Matron Â"MamaÂ" Morton in CHICAGO, Beginning Today!

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago, will welcome Raena White as "Matron "Mama" Morton" in her Broadway debut starting Monday, September 10, 2018 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.).

Raena White's theatrical credits include the national tour of The Lion King, Off-Broadway's Sistas the musical and regional productions of Dreamgirls (Jeff award nominee for her portrayal of Effie), Ain't Misbehavin', Ragtime and Jesus Christ Superstar Gospel. BA, University of Michigan.

As of September 10, 2018, Chicago stars Michelle DeJean as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, John O'Hurley as Billy Flynn, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart, Raena White as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. As previously announced, Israeli Recording Artist Shiri Maimon will star as Roxie Hart beginning September 21, and Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. will star as Billy Flynn beginning October 6.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Tickets for Chicago are available through Telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200, and in-person at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.; New York, NY) box office. Regular box office hours are 10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday, and Noon to 7:00 pm Sunday. Visit www.ChicagoTheMusical.com for more information.

