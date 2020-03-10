ROMY & MICHELE Will Get NYC Workshop with Plans to Move Off-Broadway in Fall 2020
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Romy and Michele, previously titled Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, will get a workshop next week, starring Cortney Wolfson (Romy), Stephanie Renee Wall (Michele), Jordan Kai Burnett (Heather Mooney), and Hannah Schuerman (Toby Walters).
Producers Stephen Soucy, Barry Kemp, Peter Schneider and Larry Mark intend to bring the show, which made its world premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in 2017, to an off Broadway theatre in Fall 2020.
"We've made so many changes over this period of time: new songs, moved our act break," says Soucy. "We're excited and know we're ready for New York."
Romy and Michele are two inseparable best friends whose relationship is put to the test when they invent fake careers to impress people at their 10-year high school reunion. Romy and Michele's High School Reunion features a creative team including Rock of Ages' director Kristin Hanggi and a book by the film's screenwriter, Robin Schiff. With an all new '80s and '90s pop/rock-inspired score from Gwendolyn Sanford and BranDon Jay, composers of Orange is the New Black, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is the coolest thing since the invention of Post-its.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced t... (read more)
Playwright Mart Crowley, Best Known For THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Has Died at 84
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Mart Crowley, best known for writing the play The Boys in the Band, has passed away. He was 84.... (read more)
WICKED is Holding an Open Casting Call, Seeking Fiyero and Fiyero Understudies for Broadway and National Tour
Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Four Original MEAN GIRLS Cast Members Say Goodbye to North Shore High
North Shore High School is getting ready to welcome a new class of students! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, four original company members of Me... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Rob McClure in Full Costume for MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Broadway!
Rob McClure took to Instagram this morning to post the first picture of himself in costume as Mrs. Doubtfire! Mrs. Doubtfire is officially in previews... (read more)
Debut of the Month: Meet Ezra Menas of JAGGED LITTLE PILL!
On December 5, 2019, Broadway officially got a little bit more ironic, when Jagged Little Pill opened at the Broadhurst Theatre. Based on the beloved ... (read more)