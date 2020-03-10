ROMY & MICHELE Will Get NYC Workshop with Plans to Move Off-Broadway in Fall 2020

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Romy and Michele, previously titled Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, will get a workshop next week, starring Cortney Wolfson (Romy), Stephanie Renee Wall (Michele), Jordan Kai Burnett (Heather Mooney), and Hannah Schuerman (Toby Walters).

Producers Stephen Soucy, Barry Kemp, Peter Schneider and Larry Mark intend to bring the show, which made its world premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in 2017, to an off Broadway theatre in Fall 2020.

"We've made so many changes over this period of time: new songs, moved our act break," says Soucy. "We're excited and know we're ready for New York."

Romy and Michele are two inseparable best friends whose relationship is put to the test when they invent fake careers to impress people at their 10-year high school reunion. Romy and Michele's High School Reunion features a creative team including Rock of Ages' director Kristin Hanggi and a book by the film's screenwriter, Robin Schiff. With an all new '80s and '90s pop/rock-inspired score from Gwendolyn Sanford and BranDon Jay, composers of Orange is the New Black, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is the coolest thing since the invention of Post-its.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You