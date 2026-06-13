Playlist: Throw a Broadway Pride Party
Raise your voice, raise the roof, and shout "Hey world, I am what I am!"
Broadway has always been a place where people can be exactly who they are—loudly, proudly, and often in perfect harmony. This Pride Month, we're turning up the volume on some of the musical theatre songs that celebrate love, self-expression, resilience, and community. Whether you're marching in a parade, hosting a party, or just looking for an excuse to belt along in your living room, these Broadway anthems are ready to bring a little extra pride to your playlist.
Below, we've pulled together 50 of our favorite showtunes that celebrate pride. From beloved classics like La Cage Aux Folles, to new favorites like Everybody's Talking About Jamie, we've got your covered!
Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway song about Pride stands out to you.
Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway. Don't forget to get acquainted with the Tony-nominated music of 2026!
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