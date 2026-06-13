Playlist: Throw a Broadway Pride Party

Click Here for More on Broadway Jukebox

Broadway has always been a place where people can be exactly who they are—loudly, proudly, and often in perfect harmony. This Pride Month, we're turning up the volume on some of the musical theatre songs that celebrate love, self-expression, resilience, and community. Whether you're marching in a parade, hosting a party, or just looking for an excuse to belt along in your living room, these Broadway anthems are ready to bring a little extra pride to your playlist.

Below, we've pulled together 50 of our favorite showtunes that celebrate pride. From beloved classics like La Cage Aux Folles, to new favorites like Everybody's Talking About Jamie, we've got your covered!