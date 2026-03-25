Happy Birthday, Elton John: Listen to the Best of His Musicals

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Today, March 25, 2026, marks the 79th birthday of music legend and theatre icon Elton John. His momumental career has spanned more than three decades. Since launching his first tour in 1970, Elton has delivered over 4,000 performances in more than 80 countries. He is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 1 diamond, 40 platinum or multi-platinum, and 23 gold albums and more than 300 million records sold worldwide. The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences had awarded Elton multiple Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Legend Award.

In the early 1990s, Elton collaborated with lyricist Tim Rice on the soundtrack for The Lion King, winning him an Academy Award. The album produced two top-selling, award-winning singles: “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” and “Circle of Life.”

The Tony Award-winning Broadway productions of The Lion King and Aida both awarded Elton with Grammy Awards for Best Musical Show Album. Billy Elliot was nominated for 15 Tony Awards and won 10, including Best Musical.

His additional theatre work include Lestat, which ran on Broadway in 2006, and Tammy Faye, which took a Broadway bow just last season. His latest musical, The Devil Wears Prada, is currently running in Lonodon's West End, starring Vanessa Williams.

In celebration of the big day, jam to this playlist featuring his theatre work along with his songs as featured in musicals.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune by Elton John stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Entr'actes, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.