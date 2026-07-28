Video: AIN'T TOO PROUD at The Muny





The Muny has released a new video capturing highlights from the opening night of AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, marking the musical's debut on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. The clip offers a look at the energy surrounding the show's first performance under the stars, with the video describing the evening as bringing 'The Temptations' legendary story' to life for Muny audiences.

AIN'T TOO PROUD is the Tony Award-winning musical chronicling The Temptations' journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, featuring songs including 'My Girl,' 'Just My Imagination,' 'Papa Was a Rollin' Stone' and 'Ain't Too Proud to Beg.'

The production, presented by Moneta, runs at The Muny through Aug. 2 with an 8:15 p.m. nightly showtime. Tickets start at $20 and are available through the Muny Box Office, by phone through MetroTix, or online.

The opening night video follows earlier coverage of the production's preparation, including a look at designer rehearsals ahead of the show's premiere, detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld video feature.

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