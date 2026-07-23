FALSETTOS 2016 Revival Cast Will Reunite For A Reunion Concert

Ten years after the show opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre in October 2016, the entire original cast of Lincoln Center’s revival of Falsettos will reunite for a one-night-only celebration of William Finn and James Lapine’s musical. The performance will take place Monday, October 18, 2026 at 7:00 pm at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

The revival’s stars, Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block, Tony Award-winner Christian Borle, Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells, Emmy Award nominee Tracie Thoms, Tony Award-winner Brandon Uranowitz and Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe will all reprise their roles, with a special guest appearance by Anthony Rosenthal (the revival’s original ‘Jason’). Vadim Feichtner will return as Music Director and Conductor, conducting a band that includes most of the revival’s original musicians.

This special evening will benefit The BroadwayEveryDay Foundation and Family Equality. Tickets are now available.

“I am thrilled to have the chance to revisit this extraordinary show with this incredible cast,” Andrew Rannells said. “Being part of the 2016 revival remains one of the proudest moments of my career, and bringing it to the stage of Carnegie Hall feels both surreal and deeply meaningful. It's a tremendous honor and a beautiful tribute to Bill and James' extraordinary work.”

“I've been trying to imagine what it's going to feel like when the lights go down and this company walks back onstage together for the first time in ten years, and honestly, I don't think any of us are ready for that moment,” Wolfe added. “There's something incredibly special about knowing it will only happen once.”

“One of the greatest gifts of filming Falsettos for PBS has been watching an entirely new generation fall in love with it. This one-night-only concert is a chance for those fans to experience what can't quite be captured on a screen: the electricity of this cast back together, the immediacy of live theatre, and the heart and humanity that make Falsettos so unforgettable,” Block said.

Originally produced as Falsettoland in 1990, this groundbreaking musical tells the story of a gay man named Marvin, his lover Whizzer, Marvin’s wife Trina, and their extended family from the early ‘80s through the early days of the AIDS crisis. The revival opened on October 27, 2016 at the Walter Kerr Theatre and earned five Tony nominations including Best Revival. The production was also filmed for PBS’s Live from Lincoln Center series. Ten years later, this reunion will celebrate the musical’s profound impact on audiences and honor the legacy of William Finn and James Lapine’s seminal work, bringing it to a new generation from the stage of one of the world’s most iconic venues.

Read the reviews for the revival here and check out photos here.

About the Cast

STEPHANIE J BLOCK (Trina). Broadway: Into the Woods, The Cher Show (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award Winner), Falsettos (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony, Drama Desk noms.), Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical (Drama Desk nom.), The Pirate Queen, The Boy from Oz, Wicked. London/West End: Kiss Me Kate. Off-Broadway: Brigadoon (Encores), Little Miss Sunshine (Drama Desk nom.), By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (Drama Desk nom.). Film & TV: “iMorcecai,” “Bluff City Law,” “Rise,” “Madam Secretary,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Homeland,” “It Could Be Worse,” “Stephanie J. Block Live from Lincoln Center” for Great Performances on PBS as well as “Kiss Me Kate” for Great Performances on PBS. She currently co-hosts & co-produces STAGES PODCAST with Marylee Fairbanks and can be accessed wherever you get your podcasts.

CHRISTIAN BORLE (Marvin). Broadway: Some Like It Hot (Grammy Award), Something Rotten! (Tony Award), Peter and the Starcatcher (Tony Award), Falsettos, Tammy Faye, Legally Blonde, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mary Poppins, Spamalot, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Amour, Footloose, Jesus Christ Superstar. Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors, Angels in America, Elegies, Sweeney Todd (Live at Lincoln Center). City Center Encores!: On The Town, Little Me & Me And My Girl . Television: “Hazbin Hotel,” “Smash,” “Gilmore Girls,” “Younger,” “Evil,” “The Good Wife/Fight,” “Elsbeth,” “Helpsters,” “Elementary,” “Masters of Sex,” “Prodigal Son,” “The Sound of Music Live!” and “Peter Pan Live!,” Disney Jr’s “Lucky Duck,” “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure,” “Vampirina,” “Sofia the First.” Film: The Bounty Hunter, Blackhat. Directing: Popcorn Falls (Off-Broadway), Footloose (The MUNY), Tale As Old As Time: The Songs of Howard Ashman and The Lovers, The Dreamers & Me: The Songs of Paul Williams (92NY Lyrics & Lyricists). Playwriting: Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play (marvelspotlightplays.com), Some Like It Hot (Additional material).

ANDREW RANNELLS (Whizzer). Broadway credits include: Gutenberg: The Musical, The Boys in the Band, Falsettos (Tony nomination), Hamilton, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Book of Mormon (Tony nomination, Grammy Award), All In, Jersey Boys and Hairspray. Film: Miss You/Love You, I Don’t Understand You, The Prom, The Boys in the Band, The Intern and A Simple Favor. Television: Girls, Black Monday, The New Normal, Deli Boys, Nobody Wants This. Rannells also adds author to his list of credits with Too Much Is Not Enough: A Memoir of Fumbling Toward Adulthood, and Uncle of the Year: & Other Debatable Triumphs.

TRACIE THOMS (Dr. Charlotte). Broadway: Falsettos, Stick Fly, Rent, Drowning Crow. Off-Broadway: Working (Encores! Off-Center), Lost Lake (MTC), The Antigone Project (WP Theater), The Exonerated (Culture Project), Up Against the Wind (NYTW). Film: The Devil Wears Prada 1 & 2, Misty Green (upcoming), Jerry & Marge Go Large, Yes Day, Straight Up, Boy Genius, The Watcher, Annie, McCanick, Raze, Looper, Safe House, Rent, Death Proof. TV: “Truth Be Told” (series reg'r), “9-1-1,” “Station 19,” “Queen Sugar,” “The Affair,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Good Doctor,” “Mad About You,” “Lincoln Rhyme,” “Blindspot,” “The First,” “Grey's Anatomy,” “Gone,” “UnReal,” “Send Me” (Emmy nom.), “The Mindy Project,” “Love,” “Veep,” “Suits,” “Cold Case” (series reg'r), “Wonderfalls” (series reg’r).

BRANDON URANOWITZ (Mendel). Broadway: Ragtime (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Award nominations), Leopoldstadt (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards), Burn This (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), The Band’s Visit, Prince of Broadway, Falsettos (Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations), An American in Paris (Tony Award nomination), and Baby, It’s You! New York City Center: Ragtime, Titanic, Road Show, and Grand Hotel. Other theater: Becoming Eve (NYTW), Tick, Tick…Boom! (Kennedy Center, Helen Hayes Award nomination), Assassins (Classic Stage Company), Torch Song Trilogy (Studio Theatre, Helen Hayes Award nomination). Film: Here Today, The Kitchen, Stage Fright. TV: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Dietland,” “Blue Bloods,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.”

BETSY WOLFE (Cordelia). Broadway: Death Becomes Her (Madeline), & JULIET (Anne, Tony Nomination), WAITRESS (Jenna), Falsettos (Cordelia), Bullets Over Broadway (Ellen), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Rosa Bud), 110 in the Shade and Everyday Rapture. Additional: Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Westside Theatre), Joy in JOY (Laura Pels), Cathy in The Last Five Years (Second Stage), Merrily We Roll Along (Encores!). Met Opera - DIE FLEDERMAUS. A Soloist with over 65 symphony orchestras, including the National Symphony, Chicago Symphony, and Carnegie Hall. Film/TV: First One In, “Instinct.” BFA: CCM.

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