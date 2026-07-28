Video: Mark Ballas & Krysta Rodriguez Perform 'We Both Reached for the Gun' in CHICAGO





Chicago has released new footage of Mark Ballas and Krysta Rodriguez performing "We Both Reached for the Gun," giving fans a closer look at the Dancing With the Stars pro's limited engagement in the long-running Broadway revival. The video comes amid Ballas' 4-week limited engagement return through Sunday, August 16, 2026, after his record breaking run earlier this year.

Rodriguez, who took on the iconic role of 'Roxie Hart' earlier this summer, will also be with the musical through August 16, before South Korean pop star Ivy makes her Broadway debut in the role.

Ballas, a three-time Dancing With the Stars champion, returned to Broadway's Ambassador Theatre production of Chicago on July 20, with his friend and fellow Dancing With the Stars champion Derek Hough delivering the evening's opening monologue. They later joined forces for a post-show talkback to celebrate the occasion.

More on that celebratory first night, including Hough's appearance, can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier report, Video: Mark Ballas Returns to Chicago on Broadway; Derek Hough Delivers Opening Monologue.

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