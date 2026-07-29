Video: Alexander Sage Oyen's MOMENT BY MOMENT Film Adaptation Trailer Released

A new trailer has been released for the musical feature film Moment by Moment, based on Alexander Sage Oyen's song cycle of the same name. Moment by Moment brings together interwoven stories of ten strangers in London through a contemporary song cycle. Directed by founder of Future Spotlight Productions Louis Rayneau the film reimagines composer Alexander Sage Oyen's score to the screen, exploring the relationships, ambitions and anxieties that lie beneath everyday encounters. Premiering at Genesis Cinema this autumn, Moment by Moment brings these unforgettable original songs to UK screens, followed by a US screening. Check out the trailer here!

It has also been announced that Broadway star John Cardoza will perform its end-credit song. Cardoza made his Broadway debut in 2019 as part of the original cast of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill at the Broadhurst Theatre and has since built an impressive career spanning some of the world’s most celebrated musicals.

First presented in concert at New York’s 54 Below in 2013, Moment by Moment now becomes a feature-length musical film, bringing a wealth of musical talent and new writing to the screen, using the intimacy of film to challenge conventions of live performance. Olivier Award winner Cassidy Janson (& Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Aldwych Theatre) joins the cast as Allie, alongside Chloe Saracco (Death Note: The Musical, Barbican Theatre; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Donmar Warehouse; Into the Woods, Bridge Theatre) as Isabela; Olivier Award nominee Cleve September (Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre; The Little Big Things, Soho Place) as Austin; Collette Guitart (SIX The Musical, Arts Theatre and Vaudeville Theatre; Why Am I So Single?, Garrick Theatre) as Faye; and Olivier Award nominee Jarnéia Richard-Noel (SIX The Musical, Arts Theatre and Lyric Theatre; Play On!, UK tour) as Dionne. Audiences can now watch their official trailer and pre-order the film via the VHX ahead of its release this Autumn.

Completing the principal cast is Jordan Donnelly (The Choir of Man, Arts Theatre; The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, UK tour) as Charlie; Katie Tonkinson (The Greatest Showman, Bristol Hippodrome; Bat Out of Hell, London Peacock Theatre) as Lydia; singer-songwriter and The Voice UK 2024 semi-finalist Lois Gay, making her professional acting debut as Tina; May Tether (Heathers, Soho Place and UK tour; Taboo, London Palladium) as Heather; and Ross Harmon (Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre; Shucked, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre) as Tommy.

The rest of the ensemble features Bohan Baker, George Bowskill, Ziki Buswell, Marcus Chrisostomou, Robert Donnelly, Ella Goodie, Sammy Herbert, Maisie Kennedy, Rosie Napper, Antonia Tom-Dollar and Ethan Vijn. Across interwoven songs and stories, the film follows its strangers through the heightened inner worlds they rarely reveal – music and movement turn everyday encounters into vivid dream and nightmare sequences.

Director Louis Rayneau reunites with choreographer Rachel Sargent following the award-winning musical film In Pieces, which was later adapted for the outdoor stage at the Turbine Theatre on the Jetty. They are joined by Musical Director and Supervisor Robert Bannon; Directors of Photography James Anthony and Lyndon Brown; sound team Charlie Stace and Saahil Arora; mixing and mastering engineer Ross Harmon, with additional mastering at Abbey Road Studios; Casting Director Sarah Jane Price Casting; Hair and Makeup Artist Kailey Walker; and assistants Nichol Kelly, Kathryn O’Neill, Lou Maddocks and Niamh Donnelly.

The film will make its USA Premiere on Monday 5th October 2026 at SVA Theatre in New York, and will make its UK Premiere on Monday 19th October 2026 at Genesis Cinema.

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