Aaron Tveit to Rejoin MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL as 'Christian'

Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit, who originated the role of “Christian” in the Moulin Rouge! The Musical's world premiere and on Broadway, will return one final time for a strictly limited engagement of 15 performances, Tuesday, August 18 to Saturday, August 29, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City.

Christian Douglas will then return as “Christian” for Moulin Rouge! The Musical's final Broadway performance on Sunday, August 30. Tickets for this performance are on sale now.

Following his original run in the show, Tveit returned to the role of Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical for a 12-week limited engagement in 2023, and returned again for another 12-week limited engagement in 2024.

About Aaron Tveit

Most recently, Aaron Tveit starred on Broadway as “Freddie Trumper” in Chess. He earned a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and an Outer Critics Circle honor for originating the role of “Christian” in the world premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. On Television, he recently starred in the critically acclaimed MGM+/Amazon series “Earth Abides”, and in Apple TV+’s beloved series “Schmigadoon!,” with Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth. He also appears in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Stories”. Television audiences may also know him as Agent Mike Warren on USA Network’s “Graceland”; from CBS’s comic thriller “BrainDead”; the Emmy Award-winning television musical “Grease: Live,” where he played Danny Zuko; and as Tripp Van Der Bilt on the original “Gossip Girl.” Other Televison roles include “The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife,” “American Classic,” “The Code,” “Ugly Betty,” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

Tveit’s film credits include Tom Hooper's acclaimed adaptation of Les Misérables, where he played Enjolras opposite Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne and Russell Crowe. Other films include Out Of Blue, Created Equal, Better Off Single, Undrafted, Premium Rush, Howl, and Ghost Town.

His other Broadway credits include the title role in the revival of Sweeney Todd, Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me If You Can, and Gabe in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical Next to Normal, which he originated and developed off-Broadway at the Second Stage Theatre. In addition to Wicked and Hairspray on Broadway, he starred in the national tours of Hairspray and Rent. He is featured on the original Broadway cast recordings of Chess, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Catch Me If You Can, and Next to Normal, as well as his solo album, The Radio In My Head: Live at 54 Below. Tveit has received numerous honors for his theatre work including the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in Next to Normal, and the Actors Equity Association Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Actor. He has also earned nominations from the Drama League (Distinguished Performance), the Fred and Adele Astaire Awards (Best Male Dancer), and the Outer Critics Circle Awards (Outstanding Featured Actor), all for his work in Catch Me If You Can. He also has done extensive concert work, selling out venues in NYC, London, Los Angeles and more.

About Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

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