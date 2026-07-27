PURPLE RAIN Will Open on Broadway in Spring 2027

Let's go crazy! BroadwayWorld has just learned that 42 years to the day since Prince’s legendary film premiered, and three weeks since the album re-entered the Billboard 200, the stage adaptation of PURPLE RAIN will arrive on Broadway. PURPLE RAIN will premiere next spring at the Majestic Theatre, beginning previews on Friday, March 12, 2027, and officially opening on Monday, April 12, 2027. Tickets will go on sale this September at Telecharge. Casting for the production will be announced at a later date.

Experience Prince’s legacy live on stage in the new musical based on the Grammy-winning album and Oscar-winning film, featuring over 20 of his iconic hits, including “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” "Take Me with You," and "The Beautiful Ones."

Minneapolis, 1984. A new era of music television is creating overnight stars. A magnetic young performer known as “The Kid” seems like the perfect frontman to lead his bandmates to stardom. But when his past threatens everything he's built, he’ll have to sing his way out of the darkness and into the spotlight where he belongs.

The stage adaptation of PURPLE RAIN features music by Prince, direction by Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Buena Vista Social Club), a book by playwright and screenwriter Peter Duchan (Dogfight), a music team led by Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (MJ the Musical), and choreography by Emmy Award winner Ebony Williams (Sneakerella; additional choreography for the Renaissance World Tour).

Bobby Z and Morris Hayes, both of whom worked with Prince for years as bandmates and musical collaborators, serve the production as Music Advisers.

A version of Purple Rain ran at Minneapolis' Hennepin Arts’ State Theatre in 2025, with a book by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and direction by Lileana Blain-Cruz. A new creative team joined the production in 2026.

“Prince is, without doubt, one of the rarest, most brilliant musicians we've ever had," said producer Orin Wolf. "What he accomplished with PURPLE RAIN in 1984 — the song, the album and the film — is a testament to the art of making music and showcases it at the highest level. Having worked with Saheem Ali on Buena Vista Social Club, I've seen how he prioritizes serving the music, and I can't wait to watch him, Peter Duchan, Ebony Williams, and Jason Michael Webb use Prince's legendary music as the engine for this new production. It will be every bit as exciting for audiences today as it was when we first heard these songs on our boom boxes."

“Prince was an icon and PURPLE RAIN is iconic; one of the best musical films of my generation. I watched it as a teenager in Kenya and though I was appropriately scandalized, it never left me, especially the music,” said director Saheem Ali. “I am honored to join the PURPLE RAIN family and help carry this story forward. Our aim is not only to honor the legacy that Prince built, but to make his timeless music feel urgent and alive, passing it on to the next generation of fans who will make it their own.”

“Prince gave us the blueprint for this story, and our job has been to make sure his voice and music lead the show and to celebrate his remarkable legacy,” said book writer Peter Duchan. “It’s a privilege to help bring this story to the stage, and we’re all excited to share it with fans of the film and the album around the world.”

"Prince's music has been one of my greatest teachers for as long as I can remember. For me, helping to translate PURPLE RAIN for the Broadway stage isn't about recreating what already exists; it's about honoring the spirit, fearlessness, and musical genius that made it timeless,” said Jason Michael Webb. “Working alongside Bobby Z and Morris Hayes has been one of the most meaningful parts of this process. Their stories, their memories, and their understanding of how Prince worked have shaped so many conversations in the room. It's a constant reminder that we're here to honor the music first. If we stay true to that, I believe audiences, whether they've loved Prince for decades or are discovering him for the first time, will feel that love and respect. We want to make something that longtime fans recognize as true to his spirit while giving new audiences a chance to experience just how extraordinary this music really is."

“It’s been a real gift to dive into the world of PURPLE RAIN,” said choreographer Ebony Williams. “Prince is an icon who defined an era of pop music – my goal in creating the movement for the musical is simply to try and celebrate the essence of what made Prince, this film, and this music legendary.”

The Broadway production of PURPLE RAIN will feature scenic design by Tony Award-winner David Zinn; video & projection design by Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom; costume design by Montana Levi Blanco; lighting design by Tony Award-winner Justin Townsend; sound design by Gareth Owen; hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan; and makeup design by Kyle Krueger. Casting is by The TRC Company and the Production Stage Manager is Amanda Spooner.

ABOUT PRINCE AND PURPLE RAIN

PRINCE ROGERS NELSON (June 7, 1958 – April 21, 2016) is widely regarded as one of the greatest musicians of all time. A singer, songwriter, musician, and music producer, he received countless awards, nominations and accolades for his music, performances, and skill as a multi-instrumentalist, frequently playing all or most of the instruments on his recordings. His music incorporated a wide variety of styles, including funk, rhythm and blues, rock, new wave, soul, blues, jazz, and hip-hop. Prince produced his albums himself, pioneering the Minneapolis sound.

Prince has sold over 150 million records worldwide, ranking him among the best-selling music artists of all time. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2006, and the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in 2016. He received seven Grammy Awards, seven Brit Awards, six American Music Awards, four MTV Video Awards, and Academy Award for Best Original Score for Purple Rain, and a Golden Globe Award. Two of his albums, Purple Rain (1984) and Sign o’ the Times (1987), received Grammy nominations for Album of the Year. His albums 1999, Purple Rain, and Sign o’ the Times have all been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. At the 2013 Billboard Music Awards he was honored with the Billboard Icon Award.

The film, PURPLE RAIN, tells the fictional story of The Kid, an up-and-coming rock musician in the Minneapolis club scene, as he contends with a tumultuous home environment, a rival band, and a budding romance. Released in July 1984 by Warner Bros, the film was originated by Prince, directed by Albert Magnoli and written by Magnoli and William Blinn. It was Prince’s film debut.

PURPLE RAIN is a cultural phenomenon, widely regarded as one of the greatest musical films ever made, grossing close to $100 million worldwide and winning the Academy Award for Best Original Score. In 2019, the Library of Congress added the film to the National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

Prince and The Revolution’s iconic soundtrack, PURPLE RAIN, was released in June 1984. The album received two Grammys, three American Music Awards, two Brit Awards, and an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score. The album remained at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for 24 weeks, is certified 13x Platinum by the Recording Industry of America (RIAA) and has sold over 25 million copies worldwide. As a testament to the album’s enduring appeal, this month it re-entered the Billboard 200.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

Saheem Ali (Director) is a proud immigrant from Kenya, currently serving as the Associate Artistic Director/ Resident Director of New York’s Public Theater. He is a Tony Award nominee, for both Buena Vista Social Club and Fat Ham, the latter of which also earned the Joe A. Callaway award, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominations. His Shakespeare in the Park productions of Romeo & Juliet, Twelfth Night and Merry Wives were recorded for PBS Great Performances and was the subject of the HBO documentary Reopening Night. Other productions include Goddess, Good Bones, Fires in the Mirror (Signature Theatre), The Rolling Stone (Lincoln Center Theater), Passage (Soho Rep) and Sugar in Our Wounds (MTC). He is the recipient of an Obie Award for Sustained Excellence in Directing, a Sir John Gielgud SDCF Fellow and a Shubert Fellow. MFA: Columbia University

Peter Duchan (Book) wrote the book of the musical Dogfight, which had its world premiere at Second Stage Theater (directed by Joe Mantello). Dogfight won the 2013 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical and was also nominated for five Outer Critics Circle Awards (including New Off-Broadway Musical and Book of a Musical) and two Drama League Awards (including Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical). The London production was nominated for Evening Standard Awards including Best Musical. As a playwright, Peter was a 2011-2012 Dramatists Guild Fellow and a 2014 recipient of the Robert Chesley Playwriting Award. Other theater credits include writing the books of the musicals The Illusionist (Nissay Theatre, Tokyo) and Stu for Silverton (Intiman Theatre, Seattle), as well as co-creating (with director-choreographer Warren Carlyle) a revue, Carefree: Dancing with Fred and Ginger (RKO/NJPAC). He served as Script Consultant for the long-running Broadway musical Waitress and Creative Consultant for Lempicka, which opened on Broadway in 2024. Film credits include co-writing the screenplay for Breaking Upwards (IFC Films), as well as the short film, Unlocked (Tribeca Film Festival). He graduated from Northwestern University and lives in Manhattan.

Jason Michael Webb (Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations) is a Special Tony Award recipient, two-time Grammy nominee, arranger, orchestrator, conductor, producer, and music director whose work sits at the intersection of Broadway, gospel, film, and popular music. Raised on the Jersey Shore, Webb began playing piano at age four and worked professionally for churches by the age of nine, an early foundation that continues to shape his approach to music, collaboration, and storytelling. Webb currently serves as the Music Director of MJ: The Musical, for which he received Tony and Grammy nominations for his orchestrations. Recent projects include the Sia musical Saturday Church (New York Theatre Workshop) and Revolution(s), featuring the catalogue of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tom Morello. His Broadway credits include Choir Boy (for which he received a Special Tony Award), The Color Purple, and Motown: The Musical. His film credits include The Greatest Showman, Respect (Executive Music Producer), and serving as Director of the acclaimed 2021 filmed production of The Last Five Years. Throughout his career, Webb has collaborated with artists including Jennifer Hudson, The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, and Mariah Carey, reflecting a musical voice equally at home on stage, on screen, and in the recording studio. As Music Supervisor, Arranger, and Orchestrator of Purple Rain, Jason is collaborating with the creative team to reimagine Prince's landmark score for the stage. As a lifelong student of Prince's music, he views the project as more than a career milestone; it is the rare opportunity to devote his own artistic voice to the music that first helped shape it.

Ebony Williams (Choreographer). Known for her work with renowned Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet as the company’s first African American female dancer, and as a pop culture icon featured in Beyoncé’s "Single Ladies," Emmy Award-winning Ebony Williams has quickly positioned herself as Hollywood’s go to Choreographer. Williams’ choreography credits include: "Sneakerella" (Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography, Disney+), Choreographer of Jennifer Hudson's 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance, Choreographer of Doja Cat's Scarlet Tour and META VR Capture, Choreographer of Doja Cat’s 2023 & 2021 MTV VMA’s, and Co-Choreographer of Doja Cat’s 2022 Coachella performances, Rosé (F1 Promo, Movement director), Future (Yellow Coins Gala, Choreographer), and FKA Twigs ("On My Mind" Music Video, Choreographer/Movement Director). Ebony has been the Choreographer for Alicia Keys (2021 KEYS promo tour), Beyoncé (Black is King), Tate McRae (MTV EMA Performance); she also provided additional choreography for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour and the In the Heights feature film. Theatre: Choreographer (Fangirls, Lyric Hammersmith London), Choreographer (Toni Stone, Huntington Theatre), Associate Choreographer Jagged Little Pill on Broadway/National Tour. Commercials/brand choreography: Grove, NY Lottery, US Open, Alice + Olivia, and Lululemon.

MORRIS HAYES was a member of Prince’s band, “The New Power Generation,” for almost two decades, and served as Prince’s Musical Director for several years. In addition to Prince, Morris Hayes has performed live with such acclaimed artists as Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston, Sheila E., H.E.R., Elton John, Maceo Parker, John Legend, Lenny Kravitz, Alicia Keys, Usher, Maroon 5, D’Angelo, Common, Kanye West, and many others. Morris Hayes performed in the historic Super Bowl Halftime Show with Prince in 2007 and was the Musical Director for the official Prince Tribute Concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, in October 2016.

Record producer and musician BOBBY Z was the drummer in Prince’s legendary band, The Revolution, from 1978 to 1986. Along with his fellow bandmates, he appeared in the film PURPLE RAIN. Bobby played on many of Prince’s most legendary albums, including Dirty Mind, 1999, Purple Rain, Controversy, Around the World in a Day, Parade, and Sign o’ the Times.

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