Video: Nicholas Christopher Sings 'Easy As Life' From AIDA at MCC's MISCAST26





MCC Theater has released another video from its annual MISCAST gala, this time featuring Chess alum Nicholas Christopher singing 'Easy as Life' from the musical AIDA. The Tony nominee performed the Elton John showtune at MISCAST while he was starring in CHESS on Broadway.

MISCAST is MCC Theater's annual one-night-only benefit concert in which Broadway performers step into songs written for roles they would not traditionally be cast to play. AIDA, the source for Christopher's number, is the musical that inspired 'Easy as Life.'

The MISCAST26 broadcast was directed by Jess Ryan, with musical supervision and arrangements by Will Van Dyke, who also played piano for the evening's band. Funds raised through the gala support MCC Theater's Off-Broadway productions, its Youth Company, in-school partnerships with New York City public high school students, and its literary development work with emerging playwrights.

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