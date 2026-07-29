Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

The New York City premiere of Cat Cohen: Broad Strokes has officially opened at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. It was recently announced that the show will extend its run, now playing through Friday, September 25, 2026. Check out photos from opening night below!

Read the reviews for Broad Strokes here and check out photos from the show here.

Cat Cohen: Broad Strokes is written by and starring Cat Cohen, with music by Cohen and David Dabbon, and directed by Alex Timbers. The new one-woman musical comedy began preview performances at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on July 14.

After suffering a stroke at 30 caused by a literal hole in her heart, comedian Cat Cohen transforms this near-death experience into a wildly funny, song-filled one-woman show about mortality, hypochondria and the undeniable thrill of being the main character. Equal parts confessional comedy and sparkling musical cabaret, Cat Cohen: Broad Strokes is Cohen at her sharpest, funniest, and most fabulously vulnerable.

Broad Strokes is produced by Mike & Carlee Productions (Oh, Mary!, Josh Sharp: ta-da!, Morgan Bassichis: Can I Be Frank?) by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre, and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers. The full creative team for the Off-Broadway production includes Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Jake DeGroot (Lighting Design), Kelsey Randall (Costume Design), and Cody Spencer (Sound Design). David Dabbon is Music Supervisor.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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