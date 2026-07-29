Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre
The show will extend its run, now playing through Friday, September 25, 2026.
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The New York City premiere of Cat Cohen: Broad Strokes has officially opened at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. It was recently announced that the show will extend its run, now playing through Friday, September 25, 2026. Check out photos from opening night below!
Read the reviews for Broad Strokes here and check out photos from the show here.
Cat Cohen: Broad Strokes is written by and starring Cat Cohen, with music by Cohen and David Dabbon, and directed by Alex Timbers. The new one-woman musical comedy began preview performances at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on July 14.
After suffering a stroke at 30 caused by a literal hole in her heart, comedian Cat Cohen transforms this near-death experience into a wildly funny, song-filled one-woman show about mortality, hypochondria and the undeniable thrill of being the main character. Equal parts confessional comedy and sparkling musical cabaret, Cat Cohen: Broad Strokes is Cohen at her sharpest, funniest, and most fabulously vulnerable.
Broad Strokes is produced by Mike & Carlee Productions (Oh, Mary!, Josh Sharp: ta-da!, Morgan Bassichis: Can I Be Frank?) by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre, and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers. The full creative team for the Off-Broadway production includes Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Jake DeGroot (Lighting Design), Kelsey Randall (Costume Design), and Cody Spencer (Sound Design). David Dabbon is Music Supervisor.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Cat Cohen, David Dabbon and Alex Timbers
Cat Cohen, David Dabbon and Alex Timbers
Cat Cohen, David Dabbon and Alex Timbers
Libby J'Vera, Liv Rhodes and Mike Lavoie
Brittany Broski
Grace Kuhlenschmidt
Grace Kuhlenschmidt and Marley Gotterer
Doug Middlebrook and Aaron Jackson
Patti LuPone and Jeffrey Richman
Willa Bennett
Sarah Sherman
Chelsea Frei and François Arnaud
Chelsea Frei
Murray Hill and James Tom
Sas Goldberg and Rebecca Henderson
Alison Roman
Sabrina Brier
Alex Moffat and Caroline Rau
Orna Guralnik
Elle Fanning and François Arnaud
Dylan Mulvaney and François Arnaud
Laurie Cole and Doug Middlebrook
Doug Middlebrook
Cat Cohen and Chelsea Frei
Alison Rioman, Cat Cohen and Rachel Antonoff
Cat Cohen and Michelle Collins
Cat Cohen, Josh Sharp, Aaron Jackson and Blake Daniel
Mike Lavoie and Cat Cohen
Jake DeGroot, Cat Cohen and Alex Timbers
Billy Cohen and Cat Cohen
Cat Cohen and Jenn Harris
Dan Amboyer and Cat Cohen
Sabrina Brier, Dylan Mulvaney, Cat Cohen and friends
David Dabbon, Andy Einhorn, Guest and Dan Amboyer