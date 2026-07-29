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Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

The show will extend its run, now playing through Friday, September 25, 2026.

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The New York City premiere of Cat Cohen: Broad Strokes has officially opened at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. It was recently announced that the show will extend its run, now playing through Friday, September 25, 2026. Check out photos from opening night below!

Read the reviews for Broad Strokes here and check out photos from the show here.

Cat Cohen: Broad Strokes is written by and starring Cat Cohen, with music by Cohen and David Dabbon, and directed by Alex Timbers. The new one-woman musical comedy began preview performances at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on July 14.

After suffering a stroke at 30 caused by a literal hole in her heart, comedian Cat Cohen transforms this near-death experience into a wildly funny, song-filled one-woman show about mortality, hypochondria and the undeniable thrill of being the main character. Equal parts confessional comedy and sparkling musical cabaret, Cat Cohen: Broad Strokes is Cohen at her sharpest, funniest, and most fabulously vulnerable.

Broad Strokes is produced by Mike & Carlee Productions (Oh, Mary!, Josh Sharp: ta-da!, Morgan Bassichis: Can I Be Frank?) by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre, and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers. The full creative team for the Off-Broadway production includes Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Jake DeGroot (Lighting Design), Kelsey Randall (Costume Design), and Cody Spencer (Sound Design). David Dabbon is Music Supervisor.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Brian Muller and Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Brian Muller and Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Brian Muller and Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen, David Dabbon and Alex Timbers

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen, David Dabbon and Alex Timbers

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen, David Dabbon and Alex Timbers

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen and Alex Timbers

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen and Alex Timbers

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Libby J'Vera, Liv Rhodes and Mike Lavoie

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Mike Lavoie and Alex Timbers

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Brittany Broski

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Grace Kuhlenschmidt

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Grace Kuhlenschmidt and Marley Gotterer

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Wyatt Cenac

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Doug Middlebrook and Aaron Jackson

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Aaron Jackson

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Elle Fanning

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Elle Fanning

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Jenn Harris

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Patti LuPone and Jeffrey Richman

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Michelle Collins

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Willa Bennett

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Dan Amboyer

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Genevieve Angelson

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Dylan Mulvaney

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Dylan Mulvaney

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Sarah Sherman

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Chelsea Frei and François Arnaud

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Chelsea Frei

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Josh Sharp and Blake Daniel

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


François Arnaud

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Murray Hill and James Tom

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Murray Hill

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Sas Goldberg and Rebecca Henderson

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Alison Roman

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


David Hull

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Sabrina Brier

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Rachel Antonoff

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Alex Moffat

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Alex Moffat and Caroline Rau

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Orna Guralnik

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Elle Fanning and François Arnaud

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Dylan Mulvaney and François Arnaud

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


John Hill

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Laurie Cole and Doug Middlebrook

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Doug Middlebrook

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Lia Vollack and Derek McLane

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Alex Timbers and Derek McLane

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen and François Arnaud

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen and Chelsea Frei

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Alison Rioman, Cat Cohen and Rachel Antonoff

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen and Michelle Collins

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen, Josh Sharp, Aaron Jackson and Blake Daniel

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen and François Arnaud

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Mike Lavoie and Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Jake DeGroot, Cat Cohen and Alex Timbers

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Billy Cohen and Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen and Jenn Harris

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Dan Amboyer and Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Dylan Mulvaney and Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Sabrina Brier, Dylan Mulvaney, Cat Cohen and friends

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Elle Fanning and Cat Cohen

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


Cat Cohen and Elle Fanning

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


David Dabbon and Dan Amboyer

Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Image


David Dabbon, Andy Einhorn, Guest and Dan Amboyer

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