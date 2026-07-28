Video: 'Mama I'm A Big Girl Now' from HAIRSPRAY at The Cape Playhouse

The Cape Playhouse has released footage of 'Mama I'm a Big Girl Now' from their current production of HAIRSPRAY, running July 15 through August 8.

Directed by Bill Fennelly with choreography by Felicity Stiverson, the joyful romp through the early 1960s follows lovable plus-size teen Tracy Turnblad, who dreams of dancing on the popular Corny Collins Show. When her dream comes true, Tracy finds herself in a struggle for integration that pits her against the reigning Teen Queen, reminding audiences of the power of music to change the world for the better. Variety called it "a sweet, infinitely spirited, bubblegum-flavored confection." With a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the show is based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters.

The video features Grace Carroll as Tracy Turnblad, Maya Musial as Amber Von Tussle, and Meaghan Maher as Penny Pingleton, with Alex Michaels as Edna Turnblad, Kate Marilley as Velma Von Tussle, and Laura Jordan as Prudy Pingleton.

The cast also includes Michael Brian Dunn as Wilbur Turnblad, Keisha Gilles as Motormouth Maybelle, Lukas Poost as Corny Collins, Ben Jackson Walker as Link Larkin, Jalen Xavier as Seaweed J. Stubbs, and Maddy Le as Little Inez.

HAIRSPRAY runs approximately 2.5 hours including intermission and is recommended for audiences 10 and up. For tickets and information, visit The Cape Playhouse online or call the box office at 508-385-3911.

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