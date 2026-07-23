WICKED Movies to Launch Live Concert Experience

The Wicked film will be launching a live-concert experience! The film's official Instagram account, posted Everyone, we have an announcement… with a poster featuring Wicked in Concert, film with a live orchestra.

The Wicked in Concert official website states: Be swept away to Oz with a new, gravity-defying live-concert experience of the global cinematic phenomenon: Wicked. This thrilling event features a full orchestra performing the entire soundtrack for both films, Wicked and Wicked: For Good, with song music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a score by John Powell and Stephen Schwartz.

Wicked: For Good hit theaters last November, grossing $150 million in North America during its opening weekend, in addition to $76 million internationally, for a global opening of $226 million. Wicked: For Good marked the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film in 2024.

The first Wicked movie debuted on Peacock on March 21, 2025, and quickly became their biggest Pay 1 film during that first week on the streamer. From March 17-23, the title accumulated 882 million minutes of viewership and became the Number 1 movie across streaming services during that time.

The movie brought in $112.5 million during its opening weekend in 2024. By the end of its theatrical run, it grossed over $758 million worldwide. Domestically, it became one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies in the United States of all time, and was also the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical in the U.S. upon its release.

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Photo Credit: Universal

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