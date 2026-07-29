Video: Patti LuPone Joins LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR Cast For Encore Performance of 'I Dreamed A Dream' and 'On My Own'

Patti LuPone surprised audience members at the opening performance of Les Miserables: The Arena Concert Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall on July 28, when she took the stage for an encore performance of “I Dreamed a Dream” and “On My Own."

LuPone played the role of Fantine in the original London production of Les Misérables in 1985, which premiered at the Barbican Theatre. LuPone received the 1985 Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role, making her the first American actor or actress to win an Olivier Award.

The performance also featured former and current Eponines and Fantines, including Samantha Barks, Shan Ako, Debbie Gibson, Katie Hall, and Emily Bautista. Check out the video!

About Les Miserables: The Arena Concert Spectacular

Les Miserables: The Arena Concert Spectacular is now playing through August 9 at Radio City Music Hall, where it will conclude its World Tour. Check out photos from the show here and read the reviews here.

The production stars Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly or Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden or Jeremy Secomb as Javert, Samantha Barks as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Marina Prior or Helen Walsh as Madame Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Shan Ako as Éponine, Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras and Peter Polycarpou as the Bishop of Digne. Philip Quast will play the role of the Bishop of Digne in New York.

The company is completed by West End performers, Kelly Agbowu, Amelia Broadway, Mary Jean Caldwell, Harry Chandler, Rosy Church, Gabrielle Cummins, Beth Curnock, Jade Davies, Jordan Lee Davies, Jonathan David Dudley, Bryony Duncan, Harry Dunnett, Thiago Phillip Felizardo, Charlie Geoghegan, Nic Greenshields, Christopher Key, Michael Kholwadia, Rob Madge, Andrew Maxwell, Jill Nalder, Lisa Peace, Emma Ralston, CIARAN RODGER, James Sillman, Geddy Stringer, Raymond Walsh, Danny Whitehead and Owain Williams.

Cian Bhalla, Alfie Buck, Mateo Casado, Oliver Maurice and Nicholas Teixeira will alternate the role of Gavroche with Saskia Sibley, Sophia Travers and Maya Sharma alternating the role of Little Cosette. Casting for Little Cosette in New York is to be announced.

Having opened in the UK and Europe in September 2024, the production has continued to tour to countries and regions around the world, playing to packed houses across over 30 cities and breaking box office records, most recently in Australia, Japan, Shanghai - the longest single engagement of the tour, where performances sold out in hours each time tickets were released – and Singapore.

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