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Ryan Murphy Thinks it's Time to 'Revisit' GLEE With a Reboot

Glee, which premiered in 2009, starred Lea Michele, Darren Criss, and more.

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Ryan Murphy Thinks it's Time to 'Revisit' GLEE With a Reboot

Ryan Murphy has shared that he is interested in the possibility of a Glee reboot, over 17 years after the show originally premiered. Murphy, who has gone on to produce hit shows like Nip/Tuck, American Horror Story, Pose, Monster and Love Story, told People in a recent interview that he has a lot of love for the show, and might be interested in bringing it back.

“Well, I loved them all. I had a great time making that show," he said of the Glee cast.

When talking about the possibility of a reboot, Murphy shared that, because younger people are starting to discover it now, it may be time to revisit it.

“That show is interesting because it’s come back around. So many young people now watch it," he said.  "And I’m like, ‘Maybe we should revisit that show.’ ”

While he didn't go into any details about whether a reboot might be in the works, Murphy seems to be open to the idea.

“My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I’m like, ‘Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity'," he said. "So yeah, I love that show and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people."

Read the original story on People

About Glee

Glee is a musical comedy-drama television series created by Ryan MurphyBrad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. Set at the fictional William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio, the series follows the members of the New Directions, a glee club competing in the show choir circuit, as they navigate social issues regarding sexuality, gender, race, family, relationships, and teamwork. Each episode features on-screen musical performances chosen by Murphy and produced by Adam Anders and Peer Åström, ranging from show tunes to chart hits.

The pilot episode was broadcast on May 19, 2009, with the first season officially premiering on September 9 later that year. In 2013, Murphy announced that the sixth season would be the series' last. Glee concluded on March 20, 2015, after 121 episodes and over 729 musical performances.

The show kickstarted the careers of many young actors, including Lea MicheleCory MonteithAmber RileyChris ColferDianna AgronNaya RiveraHeather MorrisKevin McHaleJenna UshkowitzDarren CrissHarry Shum Jr. and Mark Salling. Later seasons added Chord OverstreetMelissa BenoistAlex NewellBecca Tobin and more. Matthew Morrison played the role of Will Schuester, alongside Jane Lynch as the hilarious Sue Sylvester.

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