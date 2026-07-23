For theater fans, Les Misérables has long been more than just a musical—it's an experience. Beginning July 23, Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular arrives at New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall, bringing its acclaimed production to North America for the very first time. Ahead of the engagement, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with stars Alfie Boe and Samantha Barks to discuss returning to New York, what the show has meant to their lives, and why its story continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

For Barks, who returns to New York as Fantine after previously making her Broadway debut as Vivian in Pretty Woman, the production feels especially meaningful.

"Les Mis is so special to me. It's completely shaped my life and changed my life. And to now be coming back to play a different role in what feels like the perfect chapter of my life to play Fantine, being a mum myself... I can't believe I get to do it in New York. I'm so excited."

The engagement is also bittersweet for Boe, who revealed that these performances will mark the end of his celebrated run as Jean Valjean after more than 16 years with the musical.

"I couldn't have thought of anywhere better to complete my journey with Les Misérables than in New York... I'm honored to be heading back to the city. This show and this role will be a diamond in my heart for the rest of my life."

Asked why Les Misérables has remained one of the world's most beloved musicals for four decades, both performers pointed to the deeply personal connection audiences form with its story. Barks noted that every stage of life reveals something new in the material, while Boe described the score as a source of comfort through his own life's challenges.

"The music has helped me... to deal with things, to cope, to continue, to grow, to stay strong," Boe shared. "And I think that's the same for the audience. They're on a journey in their own personal lives, and they come to see Les Misérables and they can connect. I don't think there's another musical like it."

Watch the full interview with Alfie Boe and Samantha Barks in this video.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

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