Photos: York Theatre Company Gala Honors Bernadette Peters and Ted Snowdon

The York Theatre Company recently hosted its 32nd Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, which honored musical theater legend Bernadette Peters with the 2024 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater and producer Ted Snowdon with The York Theatre Company Founders’ Award. The event was held on Monday evening, November 11, 2024 at The Edison Ballroom. Check out photos below!

The 32nd Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala concert celebration was hosted by Michael Urie, and featured live entertainment from Alex Newell (Shucked), Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), are Klea Blackhurst, Victor Garber (Sweeney Todd), Julie Halston (Our Town), James Lapine, Marilyn Maye, Eva Noblezeda (Hadestown), Randy Rainbow, Elizabeth Stanley (_Jagged Little Pill)), and more. (Scheduled to appear). Stephen DeAngelis directed the evening.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy