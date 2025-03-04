News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The new cast also includes  NaTasha Yvette Williams (Madame Morrible), Jenna Bainbridge (Nessarose) and Daniel Quadrino (Boq).

By: Mar. 04, 2025
Beginning tonight, Wicked on Broadway will welcome five new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre including Lencia Kebede (Elphaba), Allie Trimm (Glinda), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Madame Morrible), Jenna Bainbridge (Nessarose) and Daniel Quadrino (Boq). They are joining a company that includes Brad Oscar (Wizard), Jordan Litz (Fiyero), and William Youmans (Doctor Dillamond). Check out all new photos of the new cast below! 

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 22nd year on Broadway.  WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle.  Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.  The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.  WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. The blockbuster film version of WICKED opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Photos: WICKED Welcomes Lencia Kebede, Allie Trimm, and More Image
Jenna Bainbridge

Photos: WICKED Welcomes Lencia Kebede, Allie Trimm, and More Image
Allie Trimm

Photos: WICKED Welcomes Lencia Kebede, Allie Trimm, and More Image
Lencia Kebede

Photos: WICKED Welcomes Lencia Kebede, Allie Trimm, and More Image
NaTasha Yvette Williams

Photos: WICKED Welcomes Lencia Kebede, Allie Trimm, and More Image
Daniel Quadrino

Photos: WICKED Welcomes Lencia Kebede, Allie Trimm, and More Image
Cast

Photos: WICKED Welcomes Lencia Kebede, Allie Trimm, and More Image
Cast

Photos: WICKED Welcomes Lencia Kebede, Allie Trimm, and More Image
Jordan Litz

Photos: WICKED Welcomes Lencia Kebede, Allie Trimm, and More Image
Brad Oscar

Photos: WICKED Welcomes Lencia Kebede, Allie Trimm, and More Image
William Youman

Photos: WICKED Welcomes Lencia Kebede, Allie Trimm, and More Image
Cast

Photos: WICKED Welcomes Lencia Kebede, Allie Trimm, and More Image
Cast


