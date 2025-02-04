Photos: WE HAD A WORLD's Gleason, Feldman & Serralles Meet the Press

Performances will begin on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
The world premiere production of We Had A World at Manhattan Theatre Club will begin performances Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at NY City Center Stage (ii). See photos of the cast meeting the press!
We Had A World is written by Tony Award nominee Joshua Harmon, directed by Tony Award nominee Trip Cullman. We Had A World will feature Andrew Barth Feldman, Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason and Drama Desk Award nominee Jeanine Serralles.
A dying woman (Gleason) calls her grandson (Feldman) and asks him to write a play about their family. “But I want you to promise me something,” she says. “Make it as bitter and vitriolic as possible." In this searing, funny, and deeply personal play, the author of last season's Tony Award-nominated Prayer for the French Republic recreates thirty years of family fights, monstrous behavior, enormous cruelty, and enduring love.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Joanna Gleason, Playwright Joshua Harmon, Andrew Barth Feldman, Director Trip Cullman and Jeanine Serralles
Joanna Gleason, Andrew Barth Feldman and Jeanine Serralles
Joanna Gleason, Andrew Barth Feldman and Jeanine Serralles
Director Trip Cullman, Andrew Barth Feldman, Joanna Gleason and Jeanine Serralles
Director Trip Cullman and Playwright Joshua Harmon
Director Trip Cullman and Playwright Joshua Harmon
Joanna Gleason and Andrew Barth Feldman
Joanna Gleason, Playwright Joshua Harmon, Andrew Barth Feldman, Director Trip Cullman and Jeanine Serralles
Signage for "We Had A World"