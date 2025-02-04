Photos: WE HAD A WORLD's Gleason, Feldman & Serralles Meet the Press

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere production of We Had A World at Manhattan Theatre Club will begin performances Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at NY City Center Stage (ii). See photos of the cast meeting the press!

We Had A World is written by Tony Award nominee Joshua Harmon, directed by Tony Award nominee Trip Cullman. We Had A World will feature Andrew Barth Feldman, Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason and Drama Desk Award nominee Jeanine Serralles.

A dying woman (Gleason) calls her grandson (Feldman) and asks him to write a play about their family. “But I want you to promise me something,” she says. “Make it as bitter and vitriolic as possible." In this searing, funny, and deeply personal play, the author of last season's Tony Award-nominated Prayer for the French Republic recreates thirty years of family fights, monstrous behavior, enormous cruelty, and enduring love.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas