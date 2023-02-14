Photos: Vineyard Theater Honors Tony-Winner Billy Crudup At 40th Anniversary Gala!
The gala show was directed by Leigh Silverman (Harry Clarke, Suffs, Sandra), with musical direction by Dan Lipton (The Last Ship).
See photos from inside the Vineyard Theatre's 40th Anniversary gala honoring Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Crudup!
The evening included appearances from Sam Rockwell, Victor Garber, Michael R. Jackson, Paula Vogel, David Harbour, Veanne Cox, Ann Harada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tina Satter, and Stephanie D'Abruzzo.
The show featured musical performances will be selections from the Vineyard's upcoming musical premiere, White Girl in Danger, Vineyard's next musical and Emily Skinner performed a previously unproduced song from New York, New York, the upcoming Kander & Ebb Broadway show directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman.
Under the artistic leadership of Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, Vineyard Theatre develops and produces new plays and musicals that push the boundaries of what theatre can be and do. For nearly 40 years, The Vineyard has nurtured a community of fearless theatre makers whose work has expanded the form, the field, and the larger culture. Vineyard Theatre has transferred eleven shows to Broadway, seven directly after their acclaimed Vineyard premieres: Lucas Hnath's Dana H. and Tina Satter's Is This A Room (both New York Times Best Theatre of 2021); Paula Vogel's Indecent; Nicky Silver's The Lyons; Kander, Ebb and Thompson's The Scottsboro Boys; Bell and Bowen's [title of show]; and Avenue Q by Marx, Lopez and Whitty (Tony Award, Best Musical). In recent years, four additional shows launched at The Vineyard have been revived in their first Broadway productions: Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive; Lanie Robertson's Lady Day At Emerson's Bar And Grill; Becky Mode's Fully Committed; and Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning Three Tall Women.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Douglas Aibel, Billy Crudup and Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern
Naomi Watts and Bily Crudup
David Harbour and Billy Crudup
David Harbour and Billy Crudup
Michael Stuhlbarg and Mai-Linh Lofgren
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Douglas Aibel, Paula Vogel and Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Douglas Aibel and Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Douglas Aibel, Ken Greiner and Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern
Holly Hunter and Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern
Tarra Conner Jones and Liz Lark Brown
Ann Harada and Veanne Cox
Ann Harada, Veanne Cox and David Harbour
David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris
Billy Crudup, David Cale and Marjan Neshat
Billy Crudup and Bart Freundlich
Billy Crudup, Bart Freundlich and Naomi Watts
Amber Imani and Guest
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern, David Harbour and Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Douglas Aibel
Billy Crudup and Leigh Silverman
Isabel Gillies
Billy Crudup and Isabel Gillies
Matt Bomer, Simon Halls, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup
Deirdre O'Connell and Eisa Davis
Ngozi Anyawu
Leigh Silverman and Eisa Davis
Michael Stuhlbarg and Holly Hunter
Michael R. Jackson and Paula Vogel
Leigh Silverman and Dan Lipton
Karl Kenzler, Joel de la Fuente and John Ellison Conlee
Bill Irwin and Veanne Cox
Isabel Gillies and Ali Marsh
Michael R. Jackson and Matt Bomer
Tarra Conner Jones, Liz Lark Brown and Michael R. Jackson
Kate Monster, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Rick Lyon and Trekkie Monster
Deirdre O'Connell and Brandon Victor Dixon
