Photos: Vineyard Theater Honors Tony-Winner Billy Crudup At 40th Anniversary Gala!

The gala show was directed by Leigh Silverman (Harry Clarke, Suffs, Sandra), with musical direction by Dan Lipton (The Last Ship).

Feb. 14, 2023  

See photos from inside the Vineyard Theatre's 40th Anniversary gala honoring Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Crudup!

The evening included appearances from Sam Rockwell, Victor Garber, Michael R. Jackson, Paula Vogel, David Harbour, Veanne Cox, Ann Harada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tina Satter, and Stephanie D'Abruzzo.

The show featured musical performances will be selections from the Vineyard's upcoming musical premiere, White Girl in Danger, Vineyard's next musical and Emily Skinner performed a previously unproduced song from New York, New York, the upcoming Kander & Ebb Broadway show directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman.

Under the artistic leadership of Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, Vineyard Theatre develops and produces new plays and musicals that push the boundaries of what theatre can be and do. For nearly 40 years, The Vineyard has nurtured a community of fearless theatre makers whose work has expanded the form, the field, and the larger culture. Vineyard Theatre has transferred eleven shows to Broadway, seven directly after their acclaimed Vineyard premieres: Lucas Hnath's Dana H. and Tina Satter's Is This A Room (both New York Times Best Theatre of 2021); Paula Vogel's Indecent; Nicky Silver's The Lyons; Kander, Ebb and Thompson's The Scottsboro Boys; Bell and Bowen's [title of show]; and Avenue Q by Marx, Lopez and Whitty (Tony Award, Best Musical). In recent years, four additional shows launched at The Vineyard have been revived in their first Broadway productions: Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive; Lanie Robertson's Lady Day At Emerson's Bar And Grill; Becky Mode's Fully Committed; and Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning Three Tall Women.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Douglas Aibel, Billy Crudup and Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts and Bily Crudup

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

Billy Crudup

Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts

David Harbour

David Harbour

David Harbour and Billy Crudup

David Harbour and Billy Crudup

Michael Stuhlbarg

Michael Stuhlbarg and Mai-Linh Lofgren

Holly Hunter

Holly Hunter

Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer

Paula Vogel

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Douglas Aibel, Paula Vogel and Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Douglas Aibel and Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern

Ken Greiner

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Douglas Aibel, Ken Greiner and Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern

Jamie deRoy

Jamie deRoy

Holly Hunter and Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern

Trekkie Monster and Rick Lyon

Trekkie Monster and Rick Lyon

Trekkie Monster and Rick Lyon

Judy Kuhn

Judy Kuhn

Tarra Conner Jones and Liz Lark Brown

Tarra Conner Jones and Liz Lark Brown

Ann Harada and Veanne Cox

Ann Harada and Veanne Cox

Ann Harada, Veanne Cox and David Harbour

Marcia Pendelton

Marcia Pendelton

David Cale

David Cale

Billy Crudup and David Cale

Marjan Neshat

Kathryn Erbe

Kathryn Erbe

Victor Garber

Bart Freundlich

Bart Freundlich

Bart Freundlich

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

Bill Irwin

Neil Patrick Harris

David Burtka

Billy Crudup, David Cale and Marjan Neshat

Dick Scanlan

Billy Crudup and Bart Freundlich

Billy Crudup, Bart Freundlich and Naomi Watts

Amber Imani and Guest

Cara Ricketts

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern, David Harbour and Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Douglas Aibel

Billy Crudup and Leigh Silverman

Isabel Gillies

Billy Crudup and Isabel Gillies

Eisa Davis

Michael R. Jackson

Matt Bomer, Simon Halls, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

Deirdre O'Connell and Eisa Davis

Deirdre O'Connell and Eisa Davis

Deirdre O'Connell

Ngozi Anyawu

Ngozi Anyawu

Martha Roth and Bill Irwin

Leigh Silverman and Eisa Davis

Michael Stuhlbarg and Holly Hunter

Michael R. Jackson and Paula Vogel

Leigh Silverman and Dan Lipton

Karl Kenzler, Joel de la Fuente and John Ellison Conlee

Bill Irwin and Veanne Cox

Emily Skinner

Emily Skinner

Isabel Gillies and Ali Marsh

Holly Hunter and Billy Crudup

Jamie deRoy and Billy Crudup

Michael R. Jackson and Matt Bomer

Tarra Conner Jones, Liz Lark Brown and Michael R. Jackson

Kate Monster, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Rick Lyon and Trekkie Monster

Deirdre O'Connell and Brandon Victor Dixon

Emily Skinner

Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell

David Harbour

Billy Crudup

Billy Crudup

Billy Crudup

