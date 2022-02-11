Photos: The Stars Arrive at Opening Night of THE MUSIC MAN
The musical opened at the Winter Garden Theatre last night, February 10, starring Tony-winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet below!
The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, also stars Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn.
Joining the cast are Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, Max Clayton as Standby for Harold Hill, and Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Lance Roberts, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman, and Ryan Worsing rounding out the ensemble.
One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The original cast album held the number one position on the Billboard charts and stayed on the album charts for 245 weeks. The recording won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Original Cast Album.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
New York City High School Marching Band play in front of The Winter Garden Theater
Signage at The Winter Garden Theater
Choreographer Warren Carlyle
Director Jerry Zaks and Melissa Gooding
Director Jerry Zaks
The Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden
Sound Designer Scott Lehrer
Ryan Reynolds and Deborra-Lee Furness
Nancy Benincasa and Joseph Benincasa
Wig and Make-Up Designer Luc Verschueren
Amy Marie Haven and T Oliver Reid
Maxine Linehan and kids
Bruce Sussman and Robert Shuter
Associate Choreographer Sara Edwards
Assistant Choreographer David Scotchford
Deborra-Lee Furness and Blake Lively
Bart Johnson and Robyn Lively
Mark Sparrow and Musical Director/Conductor Patrick Vaccariello
Blake Lively and Robyn Lively
Mike Bloomberg
NYC Mayor Eric Adams
NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Mike Bloomberg
Producer Kate Horton
Shawn McCreesh
Producer Barry Diller and Diane Von Furstenberg
Gerard Salvador and Randy Rainbow
Cindy Adams, Imogen Lloyd Webber and Andrew Lloyd Webber
Imogen Lloyd Webber and Andrew Lloyd Webber
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and Cindy Adams
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul
Kyler Chase, Paula Leggett Chase, Vocal and Dance Arrangements David Chase and Dashiell Chase
Elle Marie Scott and Keenan Scott II
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Alyson Tucker-Mitchell
Gaye King
Paul Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Diane Von Furstenberg and Producer Barry Diller
Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman