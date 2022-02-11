Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE MUSIC MAN
Click Here for More Articles on THE MUSIC MAN

Photos: The Stars Arrive at Opening Night of THE MUSIC MAN

pixeltracker

The musical opened at the Winter Garden Theatre last night, February 10, starring Tony-winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Feb. 11, 2022  

The Broadway revival of The Music Man opened at the Winter Garden Theatre last night, February 10, starring Tony-winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet below!

The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, also stars Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn.

Joining the cast are Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, Max Clayton as Standby for Harold Hill, and Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Lance Roberts, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman, and Ryan Worsing rounding out the ensemble.

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The original cast album held the number one position on the Billboard charts and stayed on the album charts for 245 weeks. The recording won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Original Cast Album.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

The Music Man
New York City High School Marching Band play in front of The Winter Garden Theater

The Music Man
Signage at The Winter Garden Theater

The Music Man
Deborra-Lee Furness

The Music Man
Deborra-Lee Furness

The Music Man
Choreographer Warren Carlyle

The Music Man
Director Jerry Zaks and Melissa Gooding

The Music Man
Director Jerry Zaks

The Music Man
The Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden

The Music Man
Sound Designer Scott Lehrer

The Music Man
Ryan Reynolds

The Music Man
Ryan Reynolds

The Music Man
Ryan Reynolds and Deborra-Lee Furness

The Music Man
Nancy Benincasa and Joseph Benincasa

The Music Man
Wig and Make-Up Designer Luc Verschueren

The Music Man
Amy Marie Haven and T Oliver Reid

The Music Man
Cody Renard Richard

The Music Man
Cody Renard Richard

The Music Man
Maxine Linehan and kids

The Music Man
Bruce Sussman and Robert Shuter

The Music Man
Paul Tazewell

The Music Man
Associate Choreographer Sara Edwards

The Music Man
Associate Choreographer Sara Edwards

The Music Man
Assistant Choreographer David Scotchford

The Music Man
Deborra-Lee Furness and Blake Lively

The Music Man
Blake Lively

The Music Man
Blake Lively

The Music Man
Bart Johnson and Robyn Lively

The Music Man
Bart Johnson and Robyn Lively

The Music Man
Mark Sparrow and Musical Director/Conductor Patrick Vaccariello

The Music Man
Blake Lively and Robyn Lively

The Music Man
Mike Bloomberg

The Music Man
Mike Bloomberg

The Music Man
NYC Mayor Eric Adams

The Music Man
NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Mike Bloomberg

The Music Man
Haley Swindal

The Music Man
Haley Swindal

The Music Man
Producer Kate Horton

The Music Man
Producer Kate Horton

The Music Man
Cindy Adams

The Music Man
Shawn McCreesh

The Music Man
Diane Von Furstenberg

The Music Man
Producer Barry Diller and Diane Von Furstenberg

The Music Man
Producer Barry Diller and Diane Von Furstenberg

The Music Man
Brian Moreland

The Music Man
Brian Moreland

The Music Man
Randy Rainbow

The Music Man
Randy Rainbow

The Music Man
Gerard Salvador and Randy Rainbow

The Music Man
Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Music Man
Cindy Adams, Imogen Lloyd Webber and Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Music Man
Imogen Lloyd Webber and Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Music Man
Tony Marion and Benjamin Lowy

The Music Man
Will Swenson

The Music Man
Will Swenson

The Music Man
Wesley Taylor

The Music Man
Wesley Taylor

The Music Man
Lilli Cooper

The Music Man
Lilli Cooper

The Music Man
Donna Karan

The Music Man
Donna Karan

The Music Man
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and Cindy Adams

The Music Man
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

The Music Man
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

The Music Man
Adam Jepsen

The Music Man
Anthony Roth Costanzo

The Music Man
Anthony Roth Costanzo

The Music Man
Andy Cohen

The Music Man
Andy Cohen

The Music Man
Kyler Chase, Paula Leggett Chase, Vocal and Dance Arrangements David Chase and Dashiell Chase

The Music Man
Anh Duong

The Music Man
Elle Marie Scott and Keenan Scott II

The Music Man
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay

The Music Man
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay

The Music Man
Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe

The Music Man
Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe

The Music Man
Lance LePere and Michael Kors

The Music Man
Cassie Beck

The Music Man
Cassie Beck

The Music Man
Donna Murphy

The Music Man
Donna Murphy

The Music Man
Tom Kirdahy

The Music Man
Anne Hathaway

The Music Man
Anne Hathaway

The Music Man
Anne Hathaway

The Music Man
Jordan Roth

The Music Man
Jordan Roth

The Music Man
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson

The Music Man
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Alyson Tucker-Mitchell

The Music Man
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Alyson Tucker-Mitchell

The Music Man
Cynthia Nixon

The Music Man
Cynthia Nixon

The Music Man
Darren Star

The Music Man
Gaye King

The Music Man
Gayle King

The Music Man
Paul Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Diane Von Furstenberg and Producer Barry Diller

The Music Man
Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

The Music Man
Diane Sawyer


Get the best prices on tickets to The Music Man - click here.

Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
The Show Must Go On Hoodie
The Show Must Go On Hoodie
Book of Mormon Recycled Tote
Book of Mormon Recycled Tote
Jesus Christ Superstar Women's Superstar Muscle Tank
Jesus Christ Superstar Women's Superstar Muscle Tank

From This Author Bruce Glikas