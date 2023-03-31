Photos: The Cast of LIFE OF PI Takes Their Opening Night Bows

Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi opened last night, Thursday, March 30, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street).

Below, check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows!

The five-time Olivier Award-winning play Life of Pi is now playing at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) with three Olivier Award-winning performers making their Broadway debuts.

Recreating their critically acclaimed performances for Broadway are "Best Actor" winner Hiran Abeysekera in the role of "Pi" and "Best Supporting Actor" winners Fred Davis and Scarlet Wilderink have joined the "Richard Parker" puppeteering team. The Broadway production of Life of Pi also features Brian Thomas Abraham as Cook/Voice of "Richard Parker," Rajesh Bose as Father, Avery Glymph as Father Martin/Russian Sailor/Admiral Jackson, Mahira Kakkar as Nurse/Amma/Orange Juice, Kirstin Louie as Lulu Chen, Salma Qarnain as Mrs. Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, Sathya Sridharan as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji, Daisuke Tsuji as Mr. Okamoto/Captain, Sonya Venugopal as Rani, with Nikki Calonge, Fred Davis, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, Celia Mei Rubin, Scarlet Wilderink and Andrew Wilson as Royal Bengal tiger "Richard Parker." Mahnaz Damania, Jon Hoche, Usman Ali Mughal, Uma Paranjpe and David Shih round out the 24-member cast with Adi Dixit as the "Pi" alternate.

In Life of Pi, sixteen-year-old Pi and his family set off to emigrate from India, but after their ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Pi is left stranded on a lifeboat with just four other survivors: a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, and nature is harsh-who will survive? This highly imaginative theatrical adaptation brings one of the most beloved works of fiction to the stage to tell its epic story of endurance and hope. Written by Lolita Chakrabarti based on the best-selling novel by Yann Martell, Life of Pi is directed by Max Webster.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski