Video: LIFE OF PI Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

Life of Pi is running on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

Mar. 31, 2023  

It wasn't just humans walking the red carpet at the Schoenfeld Theatre last night. Richard Parker himself, Broadway's most famous tiger, came out to celebrate opening night of Life of Pi on Broadway.

"When I look into the audience, there are people of all ages, but everybody has been moved deeply. There are tears," said Hiran Abeysekera, who plays Pi. "There is laughter throughout. It's hard to explain... nobody should miss this!"

In Life of Pi, sixteen-year-old Pi and his family set off to emigrate from India, but after their ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Pi is left stranded on a lifeboat with just four other survivors: a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, and nature is harsh-who will survive? This highly imaginative theatrical adaptation brings one of the most beloved works of fiction to the stage to tell its epic story of endurance and hope. Written by Lolita Chakrabarti based on the best-selling novel by Yann Martell, Life of Pi is directed by Max Webster.

"I never thought when I wrote this book 20 years ago that I would be here on Broadway for the opening of the book as a play," said author Yann Martel. "Theatre is like prose. You can see the words on the page. You wan see the puppeteers doing the tiger! It really works because you co-create it. That's what spectators and readers do. You co-create the magic and it really works with this play."

Watch below as BroadwayWorld takes you behind the scenes of the big night!






