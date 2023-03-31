Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of LIFE OF PI

Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi opened last night, Thursday, March 30, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Below, check out photos from the opening night red carpet!
The five-time Olivier Award-winning play Life of Pi is now playing at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) with three Olivier Award-winning performers making their Broadway debuts.
Recreating their critically acclaimed performances for Broadway are "Best Actor" winner Hiran Abeysekera in the role of "Pi" and "Best Supporting Actor" winners Fred Davis and Scarlet Wilderink have joined the "Richard Parker" puppeteering team. The Broadway production of Life of Pi also features Brian Thomas Abraham as Cook/Voice of "Richard Parker," Rajesh Bose as Father, Avery Glymph as Father Martin/Russian Sailor/Admiral Jackson, Mahira Kakkar as Nurse/Amma/Orange Juice, Kirstin Louie as Lulu Chen, Salma Qarnain as Mrs. Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, Sathya Sridharan as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji, Daisuke Tsuji as Mr. Okamoto/Captain, Sonya Venugopal as Rani, with Nikki Calonge, Fred Davis, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, Celia Mei Rubin, Scarlet Wilderink and Andrew Wilson as Royal Bengal tiger "Richard Parker." Mahnaz Damania, Jon Hoche, Usman Ali Mughal, Uma Paranjpe and David Shih round out the 24-member cast with Adi Dixit as the "Pi" alternate.
In Life of Pi, sixteen-year-old Pi and his family set off to emigrate from India, but after their ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Pi is left stranded on a lifeboat with just four other survivors: a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, and nature is harsh-who will survive? This highly imaginative theatrical adaptation brings one of the most beloved works of fiction to the stage to tell its epic story of endurance and hope. Written by Lolita Chakrabarti based on the best-selling novel by Yann Martell, Life of Pi is directed by Max Webster.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
James Ijames
James Ijames
Andrew Mackay
Andrew Mackay
Finn Caldwell, Nick Barnes
Finn Caldwell, Nick Barnes
Simon Friend, Yann Martel
Simon Friend, Yann Martel
Max Webster
Max Webster
Simon Friend, Max Webster, Yann Martel
Simon Friend, Max Webster, Yann Martel
Daryl Roth, Max Webster, Lolita Chakrabarti, Simon Friend
Max Webster, Lolita Chakrabarti
Max Webster, Lolita Chakrabarti
Lolita Chakrabarti
Lolita Chakrabarti
Amir Arison
Amir Arison
Carolyn Downing
Carolyn Downing
Jamie deRoy, Tony Danza
Jamie deRoy, Tony Danza
Julie Taymor
Julie Taymor
Kerry Butler and her daughter
Kerry Butler and her daughter
F. Murray Abraham, Jamili Abraham
F. Murray Abraham, Jamili Abraham
Brian d'Arcy James
Brian d'Arcy James
Jordan E. Cooper
Jordan E. Cooper
Edie Falco, Stephen Wallem
Edie Falco, Stephen Wallem
Matthew Hoffman
Matthew Hoffman
Brandon Flynn
Brandon Flynn
Nilo Cruz
Nilo Cruz
Sarita Choudhury
Sarita Choudhury
Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
LaChanze
LaChanze
Diane Paulus
Diane Paulus
Daniel K. Isaac
Daniel K. Isaac
Martha Stewart and her granddaughter
Martha Stewart and her granddaughter
Martha Stewart
Mira Nair
Mira Nair
Bob Balaban
Bob Balaban
H.E. Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh and her son
H.E. Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh and her son
Related Stories
Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi opens tonight, Thursday, March 30, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street). Read the reviews!
Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi opens tonight, Thursday, March 30, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre and BroadwayWorld will be there! Tune in at 5:45pm ET to watch as we take you to the red carpet for live coverage.
Lolita Chakrabarti’s stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel LIFE OF PI opens tonight, Thursday, March 30, at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. All new production footage has been released, and you can get a first look at the show in the video here!
The TODAY Show went behind the scenes of The Life of Pi on Broadway to get an inside look at the production's acclaimed puppets. Al Roker went backstage to learn more about the play's puppetry, speaking with the puppeteers, directors, and more. Watch the video segment now!
Buy at the Theatre Shop
T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this ... (read more about this author)
Photos: Olivia Holt Meets the Press Ahead of Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
March 29, 2023
See photos of Olivia Holt meeting the press ahead of her Broadway debut in Chicago!
Photos: SIX Celebrates 600 Performances on Broadway
March 27, 2023
SIX, the Tony Award-winning smash hit new musical by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, just celebrated its 600th performance on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre. Check out photos from the special day here!
Photos: ALADDIN Celebrates 9th Anniversary on Broadway
March 20, 2023
It was a magical day at the New Amsterdam Theatre yesterday! Disney's Aladdin celebrated its 9th anniversary on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special day and you can check out photos below!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE HARDER THEY COME At The Public Theater
March 16, 2023
Check out photos from opening night of The Harder They Come at the Public Theater!
Photos: Inside Opening Night of New York Theatre Workshop's HOW TO DEFEND YOURSELF
March 14, 2023
Just last night, New York Theatre Workshop celebrated opening night of How to Defend Yourself by Liliana Padilla. Check out photos from inside the big night!