Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
& Juliet
Click Here for More on & Juliet

Photos: The Cast of & JULIET Performs for the Press!

& Juliet features Lorna Courtney, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Paulo Szot and more.

Oct. 17, 2022  

The cast of & Juliet, beginning previews on October 28, 2022 ahead of a November 17 opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, gave the press a sneak peek performance at the iHeart Radio performance space!

Check out photos from the performance below!

The new musical, which features a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," and music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, begins previews on October 28, 2022 ahead of a November 17, 2022 opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). With direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to flip the script on the greatest love story ever told.

The full company of & Juliet will include Brandon Antonio (Broadway Debut), Michael Iván Carrier (Broadway Debut), Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane (Broadway Debut), Alaina Vi Maderal (Broadway Debut), Daniel J. Maldonado (Broadway Debut), Joe Moeller (Broadway Debut), Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael (Broadway Debut), Matt Raffy (Broadway Debut), Tiernan Tunnicliffe (Broadway Debut) and Rachel Webb (Broadway Debut). They join the previously announced cast members Lorna Courtney, making her Broadway principal debut as 'Juliet,' Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as 'Lance,' Betsy Wolfe as 'Anne Hathaway,' Tony Award nominee Stark Sands as 'Shakespeare,' Justin David Sullivan as 'May,' (Broadway Debut), Melanie La Barrie as 'Nurse' (who makes her Broadway debut reprising the role she originated in the West End), Ben Jackson Walker as 'Romeo (Broadway Debut), and Philippe Arroyo as 'Francois' (Broadway Debut).

& Juliet is a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

& Juliet
iHeartRadio's Medha Gandhi

& Juliet
Book Writer David West Read

& Juliet
Director Luke Sheppard

& Juliet
Choreographer Jennifer Weber

& Juliet
The Ensemble of "& Juliet" including Michael Iván Carrier, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb

& Juliet
Stark Sands

& Juliet
Stark Sands

& Juliet
Stark Sands

& Juliet
Lorna Courtney

& Juliet
Melanie La Barrie and Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Melanie La Barrie and Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Melanie La Barrie

& Juliet
Melanie La Barrie and Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Melanie La Barrie and Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Lorna Courtney and Ben Jackson Walker

& Juliet
Ben Jackson Walker

& Juliet
Lorna Courtney and Ben Jackson Walker

& Juliet
Lorna Courtney and Ben Jackson Walker

& Juliet
Lorna Courtney and Ben Jackson Walker

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe and Lorna Courtney

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Justin David Sullivan, Philippe Arroyo, Stark Sands, Ben Jackson Walker and Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Justin David Sullivan

& Juliet
Stark Sands and Ben Jackson Walker

& Juliet
Ben Jackson Walker, Paulo Szot and Melanie La Barrie

& Juliet
Philippe Arroyo

& Juliet
Justin David Sullivan, Philippe Arroyo, Stark Sands, Ben Jackson Walker and Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Justin David Sullivan, Philippe Arroyo, Stark Sands, Ben Jackson Walker and Paulo Szot

& Juliet
The Ensemble of "& Juliet" including Michael Iván Carrier, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb

& Juliet
The Cast of "& Juliet" Michael Iván Carrier, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Rachel Webb, Lorna Courtney, Paulo Szot, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Justin David Sullivan, Melanie La Barrie, Ben Jackson Walker and Philippe Arroyo

& Juliet
The Ensemble of "& Juliet" including Michael Iván Carrier, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb

& Juliet
The Cast of "& Juliet" Michael Iván Carrier, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Rachel Webb, Lorna Courtney, Paulo Szot, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Justin David Sullivan, Melanie La Barrie, Ben Jackson Walker Philippe Arroyo with iHeartRadio's Medha Gandhi

& Juliet
Philippe Arroyo, Justin David Sullivan, Stark Sands, Betsy Wolfe, Lorna Courtney, Ben Jackson Walker, Melanie La Barrie and Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Philippe Arroyo, Justin David Sullivan, Choreographer Jennifer Weber, Stark Sands, Betsy Wolfe, Book Writer David West Read, Director Luke Sheppard, Lorna Courtney, Ben Jackson Walker, Melanie La Barrie and Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Director Luke Sheppard, Choreographer Jennifer Weber and Book Writer David West Read

& Juliet
Director Luke Sheppard, Choreographer Jennifer Weber and Book Writer David West Read

& Juliet
Lorna Courtney

& Juliet
Lorna Courtney

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe and Stark Sands

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe and Stark Sands

& Juliet
iHeartRadio's Medha Gandhi

& Juliet
iHeartRadio's Medha Gandhi

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Stark Sands

& Juliet
Stark Sands

& Juliet
Ben Jackson Walker, Betsy Wolfe and Stark Sands

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe and Lorna Courtney

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe and Lorna Courtney

& Juliet
Melanie La Barrie and Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Melanie La Barrie

& Juliet
Melanie La Barrie

& Juliet
Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Philippe Arroyo and Justin David Sullivan

& Juliet
Philippe Arroyo and Justin David Sullivan

& Juliet
Philippe Arroyo

& Juliet
Philippe Arroyo

& Juliet
Justin David Sullivan

& Juliet
Justin David Sullivan

& Juliet
Book Writer David West Read

& Juliet
Book Writer David West Read

& Juliet
Ben Jackson Walker

& Juliet
Ben Jackson Walker

& Juliet
Ben Jackson Walker

& Juliet
Stark Sands and Ben Jackson Walker

& Juliet
Stark Sands and Ben Jackson Walker

& Juliet
Lorna Courtney, Producer Eva Price and Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Book Writer David West Read and Producer Eva Price

& Juliet
Choreographer Jennifer Weber, Director Luke Sheppard, Producer Eva Price and Book Writer David West Read

& Juliet
Choreographer Jennifer Weber and Director Luke Sheppard

& Juliet
Choreographer Jennifer Weber

& Juliet
Director Luke Sheppard


Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Stars Arrive at THE PIANO LESSON Opening NightPhotos: Stars Arrive at THE PIANO LESSON Opening Night
October 15, 2022

The best of Broadway was at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Thursday, where The Piano Lesson, directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson and starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Brooks, opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the arrivals and you can check out photos of Patti LuPone, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and more on the red carpet below!
Photos: On the Red Carpet of MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW - A JOURNEY THROUGH LIFEPhotos: On the Red Carpet of MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW - A JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE
October 14, 2022

Melissa Etheridge's new solo show is now playing Off-Broadway! 'Melissa Etheridge: My Window - A Journey Through Life' will play 12 performances at New World Stages. Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: THE PIANO LESSON Company Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: THE PIANO LESSON Company Celebrates Opening Night
October 14, 2022

The best of Broadway was at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where The Piano Lesson, directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson and starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Brooks, opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos of the company on the red carpet below!
Photos: THE PIANO LESSON Cast Takes Opening Night BowsPhotos: THE PIANO LESSON Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
October 14, 2022

The Piano Lesson, directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson and starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Brooks, opened on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theater on Thursday, October 13th.
Photos: Stars Turn Out For DEATH OF A SALESMAN Opening Night!Photos: Stars Turn Out For DEATH OF A SALESMAN Opening Night!
October 10, 2022

The Hudson Theatre was the place to be as stars of stage and screen came out to celebrate opening night of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. See photos from opening night!